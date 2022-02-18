From Salman Khan's Judwaa to Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore, looking at the best films from Sajid Nadiadwala's production

Sajid Nadiadwala, the Bollywood producer known to churn out several blockbuster films, turns 56 today, 18 February. He is considered one of the most bankable and accomplished producers of Hindi cinema whose production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt Ltd. delivered superhit movies like Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Two States, Baaghi, Super 30.

Besides being a successful producer, Nadiadwala also dons the hat of a director and screenwriter.

On the special occasion of Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday, let's take a look at his top 5 benchmark movies

Judwaa

Produced by Nadiadwala, this action-comedy film was a stupendous success and went to create a benchmark in the Hindi cinema. It was directed by David Dhawan. Salman Khan's double role and his camaraderie with Shakti Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor was highly appreciated by the audience. This movie assumed a cult status over time.

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

This feel-good, rom-com film sealed a third hit, consecutively for Nadiadwala as a producer after Judwaa and Jeet. It went on to earn ₹965.5 million worldwide. A thorough family entertainer, with excellent music, the movie boasted of a stellar star cast including Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Salman Khan.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Nadiadwala is known for his brilliant equation with both Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. And, this movie directed by David Dhawan was a great example of Nadiadwala's ability to bring two superstars to work seamlessly and produce a mass entertainer. The movie was received well both by critics and the public. Nadiadwala's film received so much love its box office collection was ₹ 565 million all across the globe.

Chhichhore

This film by Sajid Nadiadwala went on to win several prestigious awards including the National Award and Filmfare Award for best feature film. Chhichhore's success once again proved that Nadiadwala knows the pulse of the masses and backs films that are highly content-driven. The movie had an ensemble cast starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Kick

Yet another movie by Nadiadwala that went on to become a rage was Kick starring Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He directed and produced this film. The action film grossed a whopping ₹402 crore across the globe. The movie's songs were equally a craze. They were so popular that the entire nation grooved to Jumme Ki Raat and Hangover.