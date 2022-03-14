From Golmaal franchise to Sooryavanshi, here's looking at Rohit Shetty's best films

Film director and producer Rohit Shetty turns 49 today, 14 March. Popular in the Hindi film industry, Shetty has many notable works to his credit.

The director takes credit for introducing us to the cop universe and bringing out exemplary pieces most of the time. Rohit Shetty also became famous for creating the Golmaal series. Apart from his work in the Hindi film industry, Rohit Shetty has also made an appearance in the television industry as a host of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

As film director Rohit Shetty celebrates his 49th birthday, here is a look at some of his best-directed films:

Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty's latest work. The film was released on 5 November, 2021 and became an instant hit. With Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif donning the lead roles, the film became a blockbuster, as announced by Box Office India. Sooryavanshi's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 294.17 crore.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited is considered to be one of the best works of Rohit Shetty. The film was released in 2006 and with a multi-star cast and a well-written script, Golmaal immediately became the audience's favourite. The film earned Rs 465 million worldwide.

Singham

Singham is one among the first few from Rohit Shetty's cop universe films. Since Singham's release in 2011, there have been sequels of this film which the audience loved immensely. In the film, Ajay Devgn takes on the lead role of a daring cop. Singham earned Rs 1,400 crore worldwide.

Chennai Express

Chennai Express was released in 2013 and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is different from all the typical Rohit Shetty films and became a quick hit, which managed to earn Rs 1 billion domestically.

Golmaal 3

Golmaal 3 was released in 2010 and is the third film in the Golmaal series. The film has a multi-star cast and it went on to become the second highest-grossing film of 2010.