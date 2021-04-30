On Rishi Kapoor's first death anniversary, Ranbir, Alia Bhatt visit Neetu in Mumbai; daughter Riddhima pens note
'We hold you close within our hearts,' Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote on Instagram, sharing two pictures with her father.
On the first death anniversary of actor Rishi Kapoor today, 30 April, his son Ranbir Kapoor and actor Alia Bhatt were spotted outside Neetu Kapoor's residence in Mumbai.
The veteran actor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a collage remembering her dearest dad. Riddhima, who often shares her family photos on social media, posted a collage of new and old childhood picture with the late actor.
Taking to her Instagram account, Riddhima penned an emotional note expressing her desire to be called Mushk by her father. She also used writer Dorothy Mae Cavendish's quote in her post.
"If only I could hear you call me mushk once more... 'Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.- Dorothy Mae Cavendish. I love you always (sic),” Riddhima wrote.
Check out the posts here
#RanbirKapoor and @aliaa08 visit #NeetuKapoor at her residence in Mumbai. Today marks one year since the family and the fraternity lost actor #RishiKapoor. We keep him and the family in our prayers today. pic.twitter.com/ASHTxmJ8kS
— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 30, 2021
Last month, the Kapoor family held a small meet on the 11 months of Rishi Kapoor's demise.
Last month, Riddhima had shared a photo of her family wherein her parents and siblings are together. She wrote, "Your love will light our way- Your memory will forever be with us! Always in our hearts (sic)".
Last year on 30 April, fans and the film industry woke up to the sad news of Rishi Kapoor's demise. The veteran actor, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, breathed his last at 8.45 am. His last rites were performed in Mumbai amid the lockdown in the country.
