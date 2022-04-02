From Street Dancer 3D's Nachi Nachi to Alia Bhatt's Ghar More Pardesiya, looking at Remo D'Souza latest choreographed songs

Remo D'Souza is one of the ace choreographers in the Bollywood film industry. The choreographer turns 48 on 2 April. Remo D'Souza made his debut in the film industry in the late 1990s as a choreographer and has ever since donned several roles. From ace choreographer to director, producer, and actor, D'Souza has certainly come a long way and has carved a remarkable spot for himself in the film industry.

Remo D'Souza made his first appearance on television with Zee TV's Dance India Dance, a dance reality show in which he judged 18 contestants. There has been no going back for the dance master since then. He has judged many dance reality shows after Dance India Dance. Remo D'Souza also ventured out and released his first directorial debut F.A.L.T.U in 2011. Since then, he has released multiple films falling into different genres.

Here's a look at some of the latest songs choreographed by Remo D'Souza:

Street Dancer 3D's iconic Nachi Nachi song is also choreographed by Remo D'Souza. The song has over 242 million views on Youtube and is the ultimate dance battle between Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, who belong to rival dance groups. The film was released on 24 January, 2020.

Haye Garmi from Street Dancer 3D blew the internet ever since its release. The song features Nora Fatehi and is sung by Badshah. Nora Fatehi's hook step of Garmi immediately went viral with people hopping on the trend. Garmigot Nora Fatehi a lot of praise but very few people know that the song was actually choreographed by ace choreographer and director Remo D'Souza. The song has 320 million views on Youtube.

Alia Bhatt's Ghar More Pardesiya from the film Kalank is yet another song that was choreographed by Remo D'Souza. Bhatt's hook step from Ghar More Pardesiya won the hearts of many and garnered appreciation for her. The song has 104 million views on Youtube and is sung by versatile singer Shreya Ghoshal.

D'Souza has also choreographed many popular songs like Pinga, Deewani Mastani, Sun Saathiya, Balam Pichkariwhich all became instant hits. He was also the choreographer for Race 3, the third and final instalment of the Race film series which was released in 2018.