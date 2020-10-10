On Rekha's 66th birthday, a look at her most iconic songs, from In Aankhon Ki Masti to Mann Kyoon Behka

Bhanurekha Ganesan, aka Rekha, is one of the most well-known faces of Bollywood, enjoying the country’s admiration as well as scrutiny with unfazed grace. The Chennai-born actress ruled the screen during the late 1970s and 1980s with her unparalleled ability to emote feelings on screen.

She had to quit school at the age of 13 to start a career in acting and help her family.

When rumours about Rekha being romantically involved with her co-star Amitabh Bachchan were abuzz, she attended Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor’s wedding in 1980 wearing sindoor (vermillion).

Amitabh as well as his wife Jaya Bachchan were in attendance. She did not speak about the incident until years later when she made it clear she did not “worry about people’s reactions”.

Rekha turns 66 today. Bearing testament to her sheer acting talent, here are a few songs picturised on her that remain etched in our hearts even today.

Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na (1978)

The song was picturised on Rekha and Vinod Mehra in the 1978 movie Ghar. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the music direction of the soulful romantic song was helmed by RD Burman.

In aankhon ki masti (1981)

This legendary song was brought to life by Asha Bhosle in the movie Umrao Jaan. Rekha was true to her character and perfectly brought out the classical essence of the song through evocative steps and expressions.

Salam-e-ishq meri jaan (1978)

Rekha played the role of a courtesan in the movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and can be seen singing in the court. But her eyes speak volumes as they are fixed on Amitabh Bachchan. Soon Bachchan joins her and the song gets transported to great scales.

Yeh kahaan aa gaye hum (1981)

From the hit 1980 movie Silsila, Rekha and Amitabh prove once again why they are such a great fit visually. Lata Mangeshkar voiced Rekha’s in the song.

Mann kyoon behka (1984)

The song Mann kyoon behka from the movie Utsav dealt with a number of things. Rekha was impeccable in the song that speaks of love and feelings.