Entertainment

On RD Burman's 81st birth anniversary, Asha Bhosle, Anubhav Sinha, Vishal Dadlani remember music maestro

Anu Malik and Shilpa Rao were among the other celebrities who remembered RD Burman on his birth anniversary

FP Trending June 27, 2020 14:26:57 IST
On RD Burman's 81st birth anniversary, Asha Bhosle, Anubhav Sinha, Vishal Dadlani remember music maestro

For over three decades, Rahul Dev Burman created evergreen music that has carved a special place in the Indian film industry. Son of music stalwart SD Burman, RD Burman worked in more than 330 films in his career.

On the music director’s 81st birthday on 27 June, wishes started pouring in from all across the world. Social media was filled with heartfelt posts from admirers.

Asha Bhosle got married to Pancham in 1980 and the couple stayed together till Burman’s death. Both have created scores of memorable songs together.

She remembered the music maestro with a tweet, writing she will be talking about Burman in a video for her YouTube channel as part of the series Moments in Time.

Here's Bhosle's tweet

Anu Malik wished the artist on his birthday and shared the link to the song 'Koi Jaye to Le Aaye' for which he had worked with RD Burman. Check out Malik's tweet below

Vishal Dadlani shared how this weekend was special to him. In a later tweet, he gave a nod to "the boss."

Here's Dadlani's tweet

Anubhav Sinha, director of movies such as Article 15 and Thappad, saluted the creative genius of RD Burman.

Check out Sinha's tweet below

Here is a cartoon tribute to Mehmood on Burman’s birthday. Mehmood gave the music director his first big break in the industry.

Many singers and YouTubers posted clips of them singing RD Burman songs as a form of tribute.

Updated Date: June 27, 2020 14:26:57 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi says police will not take further action against him over rape allegation
Sports

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi says police will not take further action against him over rape allegation

The 19-year-old was arrested on 17 May following an argument with a woman, the Sun newspaper had reported.

Premier League: 'Perhaps the greatest league performance ever', Twitterati congratulate Liverpool on winning title after 30 years
Sports

Premier League: 'Perhaps the greatest league performance ever', Twitterati congratulate Liverpool on winning title after 30 years

Twitter was abuzz after Liverpool's historic Premier League triumph following Chelsea's win over Manchester City on Thursday.

Twitter puts another warning on Trump's tweet that violates company's policy against abusive behaviour
News &amp; Analysis

Twitter puts another warning on Trump's tweet that violates company's policy against abusive behaviour

Trump tweeted after anti-racism protesters declared a 'Black House Autonomous Zone' near the White House.