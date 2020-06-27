On RD Burman's 81st birth anniversary, Asha Bhosle, Anubhav Sinha, Vishal Dadlani remember music maestro

Anu Malik and Shilpa Rao were among the other celebrities who remembered RD Burman on his birth anniversary

For over three decades, Rahul Dev Burman created evergreen music that has carved a special place in the Indian film industry. Son of music stalwart SD Burman, RD Burman worked in more than 330 films in his career.

On the music director’s 81st birthday on 27 June, wishes started pouring in from all across the world. Social media was filled with heartfelt posts from admirers.

Asha Bhosle got married to Pancham in 1980 and the couple stayed together till Burman’s death. Both have created scores of memorable songs together.

She remembered the music maestro with a tweet, writing she will be talking about Burman in a video for her YouTube channel as part of the series Moments in Time.

Here's Bhosle's tweet

27th June is Panchams(Shri Rahul Dev Burman) 81st Birth Anniversary and in his memory and as a tribute to his musical genius, I shall speak about one of his most iconic songs that has made him eternal. https://t.co/PZPZHv909Y — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) June 26, 2020

Anu Malik wished the artist on his birthday and shared the link to the song 'Koi Jaye to Le Aaye' for which he had worked with RD Burman. Check out Malik's tweet below

https://t.co/V3d0AcmZW3 Happy Birthday Punchum da.. The true BOSS of music. Ghaatak a film I shall never forget .. Just to see my name with you ... Music — RD Burman & Anu Malik feels magical Your music shall live on FOREVER. #HappyBirthdayPunchumDa — Anu Malik (@The_AnuMalik) June 27, 2020

Vishal Dadlani shared how this weekend was special to him. In a later tweet, he gave a nod to "the boss."

Here's Dadlani's tweet

This is a special weekend. Saturday, 27 June, is RD Burman's birthday. Sunday is another birthday. But above all, this weekend is about the memory of my brother @wajidkhan7. We shot thesajidwajid episode with him… https://t.co/1RszaM9Lb8 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 25, 2020

Happy Birthday to the memory of #RDBurman. Boss, forever. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 26, 2020

Anubhav Sinha, director of movies such as Article 15 and Thappad, saluted the creative genius of RD Burman.

Check out Sinha's tweet below

And RD Burman's Birthday today. Thanks Sire for EVERYTHING you created. #Pancham — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 27, 2020

Here is a cartoon tribute to Mehmood on Burman’s birthday. Mehmood gave the music director his first big break in the industry.

As tributes/obits go, this old one by @hemantmorparia for Mehmood is simply the best. I know it’s RD Burman’s birthday (though; well, Mehmood did give RD his break as an independent music composer). pic.twitter.com/UoXmMYyz0u — Mayank Shekhar (@mayankw14) June 27, 2020

Many singers and YouTubers posted clips of them singing RD Burman songs as a form of tribute.