Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has shared a birthday greeting for her 'rockstar' brother Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took to Instagram to wish her brother Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday today, 28 September. Sending best wishes to her “Rockstar brother”, she shared a throwback picture of herself with the Bollywood star and their mother Neetu Kapoor.

The photo also featured Sahani’s daughter Samara Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt.

Sahani also posted an Instagram story featuring her, Ranbir, and their mother.

As the 39-year-old actor celebrates his birthday today, wishes poured in from all over social media.

Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions was among the first to wish the Rocket Singh actor, posting a dialogue from Ranbir's film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The post said that his smile is “dangerous” and can make anyone fall for him, if they have a heart.

Mumbai City FC also sent its best wishes to its co-owner.

Zee5 also shared stills from the actor’s movies Tamasha, Rockstar, and Anjaana Anjaani, writing that the actor is a “full mood”.

Ranbir and Alia were recently spotted in Jodhpur, where they were reportedly scouting locations for their wedding, according to NDTV.

The couple has often been the topic of rumours regarding their upcoming nuptials. Some media reports say the duo will get married after the release of their movie Bhramastra. The much-awaited film, directed by Ayan Mukherji of Wake Up Sid fame, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Media outlets had earlier spotted Alia visiting her future home with Ranbir in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area, according to News18. The couple has also been spotted house-hunting in the city, and it is rumoured that they have decided on a property in Bandra for the same.

Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up for the release of her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is also set to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Dharma Production’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir’s next film is Shamshera, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.