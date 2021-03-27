On Ram Charan's birthday, actor's father Chiranjeevi unveils new poster from Acharya

'Couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift,' Ram Charan wrote, sharing the poster of Acharya, where the actor shares the screen with his father, superstar Chiranjeevi

Actor Chiranjeevi has shared a poster of the Telugu film Acharya on the occasion of his son Ram Charan’s birthday. The father-son duo, who would be working together in the upcoming film, is carrying guns and wearing green coloured attires that are supposedly Naxalite uniforms. The text on the poster says, ‘Happy Birthday Mega Powerstar Ram Charan.’

Sharing the poster, the 65-year-old wished his son a very happy birthday. The movie is going to have a worldwide release on 13 May. Ram Charan quote-tweeted the tweet and said that acting alongside his father is a dream come true. Saying that he could not have asked for a better birthday gift, the 36-year-old actor said that Chiranjeevi is his ‘acharya.’

Acting along side you is more than just a dream come true Nanna!

Thank you. Can’t ask for a better birthday gift! You are my #Acharya @KChiruTweets #Siddha https://t.co/sYNSsLkAlE — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March27, 2021

The movie stars Poonam Hegde as the female lead. Previously, Trisha was supposed to be in the lead role but left the film due to creative differences.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Acharya is rumoured to be the story of a Naxalite who became a social reformer. The father-son duo will be seen together on-screen for the first time with this movie.

The report mentions that Ram Charan’s character is named Siddha in the film and the actor will be seen playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s son in the film. The publication adds that Chiranjeevi is rumoured to be playing a double role in Acharya. Along with playing the lead role, Ram Charan is also the producer of the film with Matinee Entertainment’s Niranjan Reddy.

A day before Ram Charan’s birthday, his look from SS Rajamouli’s RRR was also revealed. He plays the character of Alluri Sita Ramaraju in the film.