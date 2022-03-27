From Magadheera's 'Bangaru Kodipetta' to RRR's 'Nacho Nacho', a guide to Ram Charan's popular dance songs

Ram Charan, popular Telugu actor and son of Mega Star Chiranjeevi, turns a year older today, 27 March.

The actor made his screen debut with Chirutha in 2007 and catapulted to stardom with his second film, Magadheera, which held the record for being the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time until 2013. He has starred in several blockbusters such as Yevadu, Dhruva and Naayak.

Let us take a peek at some of his superhit dance numbers on this auspicious occasion of his birthday:

Magadheera: Bangaru Kodipetta (2009)

In this recreation of the hit track, Ram Charan replicated Chiranjeevi's charm from the original version. His flawless dance moves astounded everyone. This song from the film Magadheera became a classic and remains one of Tollywood's most popular dance numbers. M M Keeravani composed the hit dance number.

Orange : 'O Range Love' (2010)

Ram Charan's dance number O Range Love is still loved by many of his fans. Despite the fact that the film was unable to perform at the box-office, this song became a crowd favourite due to the actor's easy and classy steps on this romantic track.

Racha: 'Dillaku Dillaku' (2012)

Dillaku Dillaku is one of Tollywood's best group dance routines. Audiences still enjoy watching Ram Charan and Tamannaah's performance in this hit song from the blockbuster Racha. Mani Sharma composed the soundtrack for this film, while Sampath Nandi was the movie's director.

Naayak: 'Laila o Laila' (2013)

Ram Charan's number Laila O Laila remains one of his most popular dance tracks till date. This song is from the movie Naayak. The actor executed all of his steps with great style and agility in this SS Thaman composition. Many of his fans desired to emulate Ram Charan's moves after seeing his cool moves.

RRR: 'Naacho Naacho' (2022)

It would be a major letdown to talk about Ram Charan's dance moves and skip out on his performance with Jr NTR in the upcoming film RRR. For the first time, Jr NTR matches steps with the Yevadu actor in the song, and the duo exudes unrivalled enthusiasm. The song's hook step has become so popular that it is currently trending on Instagram reels.