On Rajesh Khanna birth anniversary, a streaming guide to his must-watch films, from Anand to Bawarchi

Here's a list of the most iconic Rajesh Khanna movies that you can watch on the streaming platforms on the late superstar's 78th birth anniversary.

Rajesh Khanna is quite correctly known as the first superstar of Indian cinema, having pioneered a stardom and fan craze never seen before in the industry. He had starred in 15 movies back-to-back in the late 1960s to early 1970s that became hits, a record that remains unbroken to this day.

29 December marks the 78th birth anniversary of the legendary actor and here is a list of his most memorable films and where you can watch them:

Anand

Possibly one of the most widely known films of the golden era of Bollywood, Anand saw Rajesh Khanna play the titular role who is on the verge of death but undefeated in spirit. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Aradhana

Directed by Shakti Samanta, the 1969 movie made a star about Rajesh Khanna or Kaka. The tale was intricately woven and brilliantly performed by lead stars Rajesh and Sharmila Tagore. One can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Bawarchi

Considered to be a true gem of Hindi cinema, Bawarchi has Rajesh in the role of Raghu, a saviour of the Sharma family. The ‘cook’ seemingly solves every problem of the household and yet when the family jewels are suddenly nowhere to be found, Raghu goes missing too. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Amar Prem

A remake of the Bengali film Nishi Padma, Amar Prem again has Rajesh and Sharmila Tagore in the lead. Here the love relations are not the popular, amorous ones. The love is eternal, as suggested by the title, but cannot be conformed into boxes. This movie can be streamed online on Hungama Play.

Haathi Mere Saathi

The 1971 film portrays Rajesh as Raju whose life is saved by four elephants. The animals become friends, philosophers and guides of Raju and even though his family suffers economically and his wife is against the close bond he shares with the beasts, the elephants never leave his side. It can be watched via YouTube.