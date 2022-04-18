On Poonam Dhillon's birthday, revisiting some of her best songs, from 'Geeto Se Sargam' to 'Tu Tu Hain Wahi'

Actress and politician Poonam Dhillon turns 60 today, 18 April. Dhillon has worked predominantly in the Hindi film and television industry. In 2004, she joined BJP and was appointed the Vice-President of the party's Mumbai unit in 2019.

The actress shot to fame after she was crowned Miss Young India in 1978, when she was only 16. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1978 film Trishul. The actress is known predominantly for her performance in the 1979 film Noorie.

As the actress celebrates her 60th birthday, here is a playlist of her popular songs:

'Tu Tu Hain Wahi' featured in the film Yeh Vaada Raha starring Poonam Dhillon and Rishi Kapoor in the lead roles. Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar lent their melodious voices to the song, making it one of the hit songs of Poonam Dhillon's career. The song has over 128 million views on YouTube.

'Chori Chori Koi Aaye' was featured in the 1979 film Noorie. The film was also the second film of Poonam Dhillon, and marked the first time the actress was paired alongside Farooq Shaikh. Lata Mangeshkar gave the vocals to the the track, which has over 6.6 million views on YouTube.

Dilruba Hoon Dilruba from the film Sawaal is yet another top song of the actress Poonam Dhillon. Asha Bhosle's beautiful voice complimented Poonam Dhillon's expressions perfectly. The song has 18,000 views on YouTube.

Geeto Se Sargam from the film Laila featured Poonam Dhillon alongside Anil Kapoor. The song has over 9.3 million views on YouTube and was sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Ab Jaan Rahe Ya Jaaye from the film Sawaal starring Poonam Dhillon and Shashi Kapoor is yet another famous song of the actress. Nitin Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar's magical voices made the track a hit.