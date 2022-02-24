Pooja Bhatt shot to fame with Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991), where she featured opposite Aamir Khan.

Director-actor Pooja Bhatt will turn 50 this year on 24 February. Known for her versatile performances, she made her debut with the Mahesh Bhatt film Daddy when she was only 17 years old.

She was born to Mahesh and Kiran Bhatt on 24 February,1972. Pooja Bhatt is the step-sister of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

The talented actress shot to fame with Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991), where she featured opposite Aamir Khan. During her acting career, she has given fans some amazing movies that include Sadak, Zakhm, Border, Angrakshak, Tamanna and Gunehgar among others.

Later in 2003, she donned a hat of a director and helmed the much talked about movie Paap, which starred Udita Goswami and John Abraham. Now, she has her own production company named ‘Pooja Bhatt Productions’ where she continues to produce and direct movies. She was last seen in the OTT drama Bombay Begums.

As the actress turns a year older today, here are some of her popular films:

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: This film released in 1991 and became an instant hit among the younger generation for its music. Bhatt and Aamir Khan were much appreciated for their acting skills and the chemistry between them. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this movie was an adaptation of the classic romantic-comedy It Happened One Night (1934).

Sadak: Released in 1991, this Mahesh Bhatt directorial became a blockbuster hit. The film, which featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead, revolved around a young man who fell in love with a sex worker. This romance-action drama became one of the highest-grossing movies during that time.

Zakhm: Directed by Mahesh Bhatt again, this film released in 1998. It featured Ajay Devgn, Pooja Bhatt, and Nagarjuna in the lead. Actor Kunal Khemu also part of the film as a child artiste. The film revolved around Devgn's character, who comes to terms with his identity as the child of an inter-faith marriage during the 1992 Mumbai riots. Apart from winning hearts worldwide, the film also won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Border: Released in 1997, this became one of the best and highest grossing films of that time, with filmmaker J P Dutta gaining huge commercial and critical success for his patriotic drama. Pooja Bhatt played the role of an army wife in this movie. Apart from Bhatt, the film featured an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sharbani Mukherjee, Tabu and Raakhee.

Junoon: This 1992 film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It was a horror-thriller that was inspired by the 1981 film An American Werewolf in London. Because of its special effects and ace acting by the stars, this film was successful at the box office. It featured Rahul Roy, Avinash Wadhawan and Pooja Bhatt in the lead.

Chaahat: Directed by Mahesh Bhatt again, this romantic-action drama released in 1996. The romantic-drama featured Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah, Ramya Krishna and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Additionally, the movie was remade in Odia as Prem Rogi in 2009.

Bombay Begums: Bombay Begums explores the dreams and desires of five women from different strata of society as they fight for survival in Mumbai. The series revolves centrally around Bhatt’s character Rani, and how her life gets intertwined with the other four women – Lily, Fatima, Shai and Ayesha