From Ardh Satya to Maqbool, here's a look at Om Puri films and where to stream them

Late actor Om Puri’s birth anniversary falls today, 18 October. The Ardh Satya actor was one of the most respected talents in the Hindi film industry. Born on 18 October 1950, the seasoned performer had an enviable body of work, comprising of both parallel cinema and mainstream films.

On Puri’s 71st birth anniversary, here’s a look at where you can stream some of his best movies:

Ardh Satya:

The 1983 film was a hard-hitting cop drama, featuring Puri as an honest cop trying to do his job without compromising on his principles. The film also starred Smita Patil and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles as well. Directed by Govind Nihalani, Puri’s complex portrayal of an angst-ridden police officer won him the National Award for Best Actor. Ardh Satya is available for streaming on Zee5.

Aakrosh:

Another collaboration between Puri and Nihalani, the 1980 film also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Patil. Puri played the role of an oppressed tribal man in the film. While he had almost no lines in the film, the actor’s expressive eyes portrayed every emotion that his character felt. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Arohan:

This 1982 Shyam Benegal directorial venture saw Puri playing the role of a farmer who is exploited by the system. Set in the 1960s, the movie deals with how Puri is exploited by his landlord before the system of land reform begins in the country. Arohan also helped Puri win the National Award for Best Actor. Arohan is available on Amazon Prime.

Hera Pheri:

It was not just parallel cinema that Puri made his name in. The actor also showcased his talent in several commercial movies, including director Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri. The movie saw Puri playing the role of an angry, hapless man who is hellbent on recovering his money from Shyam, played by Suniel Shetty. Hera Pheri is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Maqbool:

Puri, along with his old friend Naseeruddin Shah, played the role of a policeman in Vishal Bharadwaj’s adaption of the Shakespearean drama Macbeth. Puri was intense and witty in his scenes as a policeman who is also a fortune teller and drives the actions of the other characters in the film. You can stream the film on Amazon Prime.