Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur celebrates her 40th birthday today, 13 March. Kaur was born in Pilani in Rajasthan and started her career by working as a print model, who then moved on to act in theatre.

Nimrat Kaur has also appeared in American television shows and has managed to make a great spot for herself in the film industry. Nimrat Kaur had her first big breakthrough with The Lunchbox in which she was paired alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. The Lunchbox was a critically acclaimed drama film that was also screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

On the occasion of Nirmat Kaur's birthday, here is a look at her movies:

1. One Night With the King was Nimrat Kaur's debut film. This English film was shot in Rajasthan in 2006 and Nimrat Kaur played a very small role.

2. Peddlers was Nimrat Kaur's first Hindi film, which was released in 2012. Peddlers was directed by Anurag Kashyap and was screened at Cannes Film Festival. Peddlers and Nimrat Kaur both received good reviews during the Cannes Film Festival screening.

3. The Lunchbox was Nimrat Kaur's second Hindi film which was released in 2013 and she was starred alongside the late actor Irrfan Khan. The film was a commercial and critical success and was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Nimrat Kaur's performance in The Lunchbox received great reviews and made Nimrat Kaur a renowned name in the industry for her spectacular performance.

4. Raja Krishna Menon's directorial Airlift was Nimrat Kaur's next venture. The film was released in 2016 and was based on the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during the Iraq-Kuwait war. Nimrat Kaur was paired alongside Akshay Kumar and played the role of his wife. The film opened up to positive reviews and Nimrat Kaur's performance was praised.