Entertainment

On Neetu Kapoor's birthday, daughter Riddhima Sahni hosts dinner party, shares pictures on Instagram

Neetu Kapoor ,who turned 62 on 8 July, celebrated the day with her children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.

FP Staff July 08, 2020 15:15:54 IST
On Neetu Kapoor's birthday, daughter Riddhima Sahni hosts dinner party, shares pictures on Instagram

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share several pictures from her mother's 62nd birthday celebration. The family celebrated the day with a dinner party.

She also posted a picture of herself and her actor brother Ranbir Kapoor from the occasion. In her post, she described her mother as "Iron lady."

Check out her post


View this post on Instagram

Happiest bday my Iron Lady I love you so much Ma ❤️

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on


View this post on Instagram

Mom’s bday eve dinner ❤️ #dinnerready

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Kapoor Sahni had flown to Mumbai from Delhi earlier this year following her father actor Rishi Kapoor's demise.

She recently gifted her mother a pup named Doodle. Neetu Kapoor had introduced Doodle in an Instagram post and wrote, "Can't thank Riddhima enough for this cute button Doodle."

Updated Date: July 08, 2020 15:15:54 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Kanye West, Francis Ford Coppola approved for loan under US govt program to ease coronavirus impact on businesses
Entertainment

Kanye West, Francis Ford Coppola approved for loan under US govt program to ease coronavirus impact on businesses

Kanye West's clothing brand Yeezy received clearance for a loan of between $2 million and $5 million under US government's Paycheck Protection Program

Coronavirus Outbreak: Michael Bay's pandemic-themed thriller Songbird becomes first film to shoot in LA post-lockdown
Entertainment

Coronavirus Outbreak: Michael Bay's pandemic-themed thriller Songbird becomes first film to shoot in LA post-lockdown

"We worked out the safety issues months ago," Michael Bay said about tackling the coronavirus outbreak on his set

Tiger Shroff weighs on the nepotism debate, says there is 'added pressure in being a star's son'
Entertainment

Tiger Shroff weighs on the nepotism debate, says there is 'added pressure in being a star's son'

Tiger, who is the son of actor Jackie Shroff, says that while those who are from the film industry have it easier than the outsiders to grab initial attention, the expectations from them add more pressure.