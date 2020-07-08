On Neetu Kapoor's birthday, daughter Riddhima Sahni hosts dinner party, shares pictures on Instagram

Neetu Kapoor ,who turned 62 on 8 July, celebrated the day with her children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share several pictures from her mother's 62nd birthday celebration. The family celebrated the day with a dinner party.

She also posted a picture of herself and her actor brother Ranbir Kapoor from the occasion. In her post, she described her mother as "Iron lady."

Check out her post

Kapoor Sahni had flown to Mumbai from Delhi earlier this year following her father actor Rishi Kapoor's demise.

She recently gifted her mother a pup named Doodle. Neetu Kapoor had introduced Doodle in an Instagram post and wrote, "Can't thank Riddhima enough for this cute button Doodle."