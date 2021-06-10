The Gopichand Malineni directorial is scheduled to go on floors after the actor wraps up director Boyapati Sreenu's Akhanda.

Telugu actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 61st birthday today, 10 June. To make this day even more special for his fans, the makers of his upcoming film (#NBK107) have announced that the actor has signed a big commercial movie with Krack director Gopichand Malineni.

Taking to his social media account, the director wished Balakrishna on his birthday and made the film announcement.

Check it out here

Happy birthday to balaiah babu garu...eagerly waiting to meet you on sets soon sir..to feel the roar in live..#NBK107 @MythriOfficial @MusicThaman #HappyBirthdayNBK https://t.co/171NvSWZOk — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) June 10, 2021

Sri Nandamuri Balakrishna garu, actor, politician, chairman, and our hero , one of the greatest soulful human beings ever, will be celebrating his birthday on June 10th..it’s a honour to launch this as CDP #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/DjP66vxV7h — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) June 9, 2021

Malineni has reportedly penned the script, based on true incidents. The film will go on floors after Balakrishna wraps up his ongoing project Akhanda with director Boyapati Sreenu. The newly-announced project will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers while the music will be composed by Thaman S.

In the announcement video, Balakrishna appears as a lion, which hints he will be presented in a powerful avatar. However, further details on the cast and crew are awaited by the makers.

As a special birthday tribute, the makers of Akhanda yesterday, 9 June unveiled the brand-new poster of Balakrishna from the film.

In the poster, the actor is seen in a cream colour Nehru-style blazer with a dapper look. The team also wished the actor and gave fans a gist about his character in the film.

Akhanda is touted to be an action thriller, produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. Along with Balakrishna, the movie also features Pragya Jaiswal and Meka Srikanth in pivotal roles.