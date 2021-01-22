On Naga Shaurya's 32nd birthday, actor announces his film Police Vari Hecharika with title logo

Naga Shaurya announces new film on birthday; teaser of Lakshya, first look of Varudu Kaavalenu unveiled

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya has taken to his social media handle to announce his next project, titled Police Vari Hecharika. On the occasion of his 32nd birthday, Shaurya unveiled the title and title logo of his upcoming release.

He urged his fans to get ready for an “amazing experience” as the “new story” began unfolding. The post also mentioned that the film will be directed by KP Rajendra who is helming a project for the first time. Police Vari Hecharika is going to be bankrolled by Mahesh S Koneru of East Coast Productions.

Apart from the latest film, Shaurya also has Varudu Kaavalenu in the pipeline. The team behind the project shared a video clip as a teaser to wish the star on his birthday. Directed by debutante Lakshmi Sowjanya, the film has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Ritu Varma stars opposite Shaurya in the film.

In the released teaser, Shaurya is seen getting ready for business as he chooses a pair of sunglasses, a watch and a suit from a branded collection. The clip also reveals that Varudu Kaavalenu will be released in May this year.

The team is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad.

Check it out here

NAGA SHAURYA'S LOOK... On #NagaShaurya's birthday today, Team #VaruduKaavalenu unveils his look from the film... The #Telugu film costars #RituVarma... Filming in progress in #Hyderabad... Directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya... Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi... May 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/YcjZuhZhmK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2021

Shaurya also tweeted that release of the glimpse from the film and said that it was a “pleasure working with such a wonderful team”. The Telugu star is truly on a roll this year as his Lakshya is also about to be released soon. The team behind the project dropped the teaser for the sports drama today. Ketika Sharma will be the leading lady in the movie which has been directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi. Shaurya uploaded the teaser and said it was a small return gift to his fans on his birthday. Check it out here

#LAKSHYA FIRST GLIMPSE... On #NagaShaurya's birthday today, Team #Lakshya gives a glimpse of the #Telugu film [with #English subtitles]... Directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi... Produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar. pic.twitter.com/cCeQCsmiKD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2021



According to the Times of India, Lakshya will see Shaurya essay the role of an archer. To look the part, Shaurya had reportedly undergone a tough fitness regime and will sport six packs abs in the film.