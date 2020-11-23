On Naga Chaitanya's birthday, wife Samantha Akkineni, Sai Pallavi, director Surender Reddy wish actor
The makers of Naga Chaitanya's Love Story, co-starring Sai Pallavi, shared a new poster of the film on the occasion of his birthday.
South Indian superstar Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his birthday today, 23 November. Born in 1986, in Madras, he got married to actor Samatha Akkineni in 2017 after dating for two years.
According to a report in India TV, the actor has jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate his birthday with his wife, joining a list of celebrities who visited the place after it reopened for visitors post the COVID-19 lockdown. Actors Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff andf Neha Dhupiya too have visited Maldives recently.
On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Love Story unveiled a new poster featuring the actor. The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. The film also stars Sai Pallavi.
A number of celebrities, including his wife Samantha Akkineni, wished him on social media as well. Samantha Akkineni wished Naga by sharing the new poster.
Love Story co-star Sai Pallavi too wished him alongside the poster from their new film. Raashi Khanna wished the actor on Twitter. Actor Sushanth A wished Naga and director Surender Reddy also wished him on social media.
Check out all the tweets here
NAGA CHAITANYA NEW POSTER... On #NagaChaitanya's birthday today, Team #LoveStory unveils the new poster... Costars #SaiPallavi... Directed by Sekhar Kammula... Produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. #HBDNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/A3O7sDLFds
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2020
Always living life on your own terms @chay_akkineni
Wishing you only happiness always and forever #LoveStory#HBDNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/9FCmunhJWT
— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 23, 2020
Happy Birthday Chaitanya!!! @chay_akkineni #HBDNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/8gDQHBEmRG
— Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) November 23, 2020
Happy Birthday @chay_akkineni
From @RaashiKhanna Fans #HBDNagaChaitanya #HappyBirthdayNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/d4fet8HzVc
— Manoj (@ManojTrend) November 23, 2020
Happy Birthday brother!
It’s been amazing to see you grow from strength to strength and I really admire the way you balance everything in your life. Have a super day and year ahead! ❤️ @chay_akkineni #HBDNagaChaitanya pic.twitter.com/0cFT9leele
— Sushanth A (@iamSushanthA) November 23, 2020
Happiest Birthday @chay_akkineni . Wishing you loads of success and wonderful year ahead. pic.twitter.com/HTmzP2bI7R
— SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) November 23, 2020
