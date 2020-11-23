Entertainment

On Naga Chaitanya's birthday, wife Samantha Akkineni, Sai Pallavi, director Surender Reddy wish actor

The makers of Naga Chaitanya's Love Story, co-starring Sai Pallavi, shared a new poster of the film on the occasion of his birthday.

South Indian superstar Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his birthday today, 23 November. Born in 1986, in Madras, he got married to actor Samatha Akkineni in 2017 after dating for two years.

According to a report in India TV, the actor has jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate his birthday with his wife, joining a list of celebrities who visited the place after it reopened for visitors post the COVID-19 lockdown. Actors Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff andf Neha Dhupiya too have visited Maldives recently.

On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of Love Story unveiled a new poster featuring the actor. The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. The film also stars Sai Pallavi.

A number of celebrities, including his wife Samantha Akkineni, wished him on social media as well. Samantha Akkineni wished Naga by sharing the new poster.

Love Story co-star Sai Pallavi too wished him alongside the poster from their new film. Raashi Khanna wished the actor on Twitter. Actor Sushanth A wished Naga and director Surender Reddy also wished him on social media.

Updated Date: November 23, 2020 12:03:22 IST

