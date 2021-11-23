Bangarraju marks the second collaboration of Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna after Manam.

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya celebrates his 35th birthday today, 23 November.

Several personalities took to social media to extend their best wishes to the Premam actor on the occasion.

Actor Raashii Khanna wished Chaitanya and told him to eat "lots of cake".

Happy birthday @chay_akkineni

Wish you be blessed with everything you desire and more! Have an amazing year ahead!!

And eat lots of cake today! — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) November 23, 2021

Director Ramesh Varma also wished the Manam actor on his special day.

Even Nagarjuna, Chaitanya's father took to social media to share the first poster of his upcoming film and wish the young actor.

Chaitanya made his acting debut in the year 2009 with the film Josh, that revolved around conflict in student politics, for which he also won the Filmfare Award South for the Best Male Debut Actor.

Chaitanya is also known for films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Saahasam Swasga Sagipo and Manam, which won the Nandi Award in 2014.

Just ahead of his 35th birthday, the actor unveiled a new poster of his upcoming film Bangarraju, which is a collaboration of Nagarjuna with director Kalyan Krishna. Chaitanya will share screen space with his father for the second time after, Manam.

On the personal front, Naga Chaitanya was married to Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017 after they both met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010.

However, on 2 October this year, the star couple announced that they have parted ways and ended their four years of marriage due to irreconcilable differences.