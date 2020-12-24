On Mohammed Rafi's birth anniversary, a list of his party numbers, from Dil Deke Dekho to O Haseena Zulfonwali

Here's a list of Mohammed Rafi's peppy numbers on the legend's 96th birthday to bring in the holiday cheer

A singer, who with his soulful voice, became eponymous with romantic melodies in Indian cinema, Mohammed Rafi was born on 24 December. One of Bollywood's greatest singers, he captured hearts with his soulful voice, dominating all genres of music — from the romantic to fast-beat tempos as well as devotional tunes.

The singer, who from the 1940s until his death was at the top of his game, lent his voice to stars like Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Guru Dutt, and Shammi Kapoor among others. He was known for his ability to modulate his voice according to the actor and his mannerisms, and thus from songs featuring Guru Dutt and his melancholy persona to the hip Shammi Kapoor, his voice captured their essences perfectly.

On the occasion of Mohammed Rafi's birth anniversary, composer Anu Malik remembered the legendary singer with a tweet.

Dearest Mohd Rafi saheb .. happy birthday - your mesmerising voice & you sir shall live on for EVER & EVER.

Sharing my composed song sung by you & missing you every musical second of my life @sonofrafi #happybirthday #rafisahab https://t.co/ZeEVWfQuNL — Anu Malik (@The_AnuMalik) December 24, 2020

Here’s a playlist of peppy numbers sung by him that are perfect for celebrations.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

The combination of Rafi and Asha Bhosle made this one of RD Burman's best compositions. From the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baarat is one of the most popular tracks in Indian cinema.

O Haseena Zulfonwali Jaane Jahan

The RD Burman composition, penned by Majrroh Sultanpuri from the film Teesri Manzil was sung by Rafi and Asha Bhosle and is known for being a peppy number perfect for social gatherings. The film starred Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh in the lead.

Dil Deke Dekho

Picturised on Shammi Kapoor and sung by Rafi, the song is from the film of the same number and was composed by Usha Khanna. The song is a peppy number speaking about the concept of love.

Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche

An extremely popular song from the film Brahmachari, it was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Suman Kalyanpur and featured Shammi Kapoor and Mumtaz. The song became one of the highlights of the film and still remains one of the most popular Bollywood tracks.

Aai Aai Aa Suku Suku

The Mohammed Rafi song from the popular film Junglee was picturised on Shammi Kapoor and was composed by Tarateño Rojas and lyrics were penned by Hasrat Jaipuri and Shailendra.