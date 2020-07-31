On Mohammed Rafi's 40th death anniversary, a playlist of his hits, from Kya Huwa Tera Wada to Teri Bindiya

Mohammed Rafi was a recipient of Padma Shri, a National Award and six Filmfare awards.

The country is observing the 40th death anniversary of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on Thursday. He died on 31 July 1980 at the age of 55, but his songs remain immortal.

He was known for singing different genres of songs ranging from sad to romantic, classical to patriotic numbers, as well as ghazals and bhajans. Rafi did playback singing for actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, and Dharmendra, among others.

Rafi was also the recipient of Padma Shri, a National Award and six Filmfare awards, Hindustan Times reported.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Mohammed Rafi was born in Punjab in 1924. His family moved to Lahore where he attained formal music training from the Ustads. He moved to Bombay in 1944 and started singing in the chorus.

The report says that Rafi believed that singers could not be 'made' and it is the divine blessings that carved his destiny.

Almost all songs of Mohammed Rafi are evergreen and are often sung by contestants at reality shows. On the singer’s death anniversary, here are some of his most memorable numbers.

Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega

In this romantic song, a lover asks his partner to fulfil the promises made to each other in all circumstances. The song from the 1963 film Taj Mahal is picturised on Pradeep Kumar and Bina Rai. Apart from Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar also lent her voice to the song. The lyrics were penned by Sahir Ludhianvi.

Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Aangan Hoga

Picturised on Dharmendra and Rakhee, the song from the 1970 film Jeevan Mrityu is also sung by Rafi and Mangeshkar. The lyrics of this romantic hit were written by Anand Bakshi.

Kaun Hai Jo Sapnon Mein Aaya

The number from 1968 film Jhuk Gaya Aasman is picturised on Rajendra Kumar. The actor is seen singing while driving a jeep through a scenic background. The lyrics were by Hasrat Jaipuri and the music was by the well-known duo Shankar-Jaikishan.

Hum Kaale Hai To Kya Hua

This superhit song from the 1965 film Gumnaam is filmed on Mehmood and Helen. The vocals are Rafi and Mehmood while the lyrics were written by Shailendra.

Kya Hua Tera Wada

The 1977 film Hum Kisise Kum Nahi is a treat for music aficionados. The music by the legendary RD Burman is peppy and captivating. In this song, we see Tariq Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Kaajal Kiran. Rafi’s unique voice makes it one of those memorable songs.

Teri Bindiya Re

Picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri, this song from the 1973 film Abhimaan is sung by Rafi and Mangeshkar. The lyrics were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri. There were many beautiful numbers in this movie as music was an integral part of the storyline.

Kar Chale Hum Fida

This patriotic song is almost an indispensable part of Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations in India. The evergreen song is from the 1964 film Haqeeqat. The lyrics were by poet Kaifi Azmi and music was by the stalwart Madan Mohan.