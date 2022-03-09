On BTS' Suga's birthday, listening to his top songs, Daechwita, Interlude Shadow, Seesaw

People all over the globe are enamoured with the South Korean all-boys band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys. The band was formed in 2010 but debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, with members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkookwas.

The group's songs are notable for its lyrics, which frequently centre on personal and social commentary and touch on topics such as mental health, school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey toward accepting oneself and individualism. Their work frequently incorporates connections to literary and psychological concerns, as well as an alternate universe narrative.

Suga, the rapper, songwriter and record producer of BTS, celebrates his 29th birthday today, 9 March. Born in 1993, Suga aka Min Yoongi is the second older member of the group.

Suga started off as an underground rapper and has worked his way up in the industry. Today, looking back at his journey long this way, let's have a look at his top hits.

'Daechwita'

The evolution from Suga's first mixtape to his most recent, from a novice rapper to a professional Grammy-nominated artist, is captured in this music video.

'Blueberry Eyes' (MAX feat. Suga)

A Max Schneider song featuring Suga, is a digital single. It was released on 15 September, 2020. This song was later included as the sixth track on MAX's studio albums Colour Vision and Colour Vision (Deluxe).

'Trivia: Seesaw'

Did you know that this song, released in 2018, was planned to be performed by all of the Bangtan Boys? However, owing to a change in plans, it became Suga's solo track for the album.

'Interlude: Shadow'

Suga raps on his experiences with fame and fortune in this song. He claims he always wanted to be the biggest star in the world, but now that he's there, he is frightened of losing it all.

Agust D

Suga gets his first taste of life as a trainee/idol in this song. It depicts him relocating to Seoul (the capital of South Korea) and building a name for himself in the Kpop industry. He is well aware that he is perceived as a novice, and he does not allow this to affect him. He projects self-assurance to the point of bragging.

'Telepathy'

The song comes out as a love song to fans/ARMYs, in which the Bangtan boys sing about how pleased they are because of their devoted fans all across the world.

'Best of Me'

The subject of this song also appears to be BTS' affection for their fans once again. The boys convey how BTS Army supports them and makes them feel confident when they don't feel their best.

'UGH'

BTS expresses frustration, fury and rage in the song, which was released in the year 2020. Through this song, they want to convey that these natural emotions become harmful when you refuse to let them go.

'Burning Up (Fire)'

This song appears to make us feel like we should burn all of society's standards and live a life that we enjoy.

These songs were among Yoongi's biggest hits, proving that there's no reason why he shouldn't be adored by the public. The rapper also recently held a live session on Instagram, promising his fans/army that he will virtually meet them on his birthday.