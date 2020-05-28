You are here:

On Menstrual Hygiene Day, Manushi Chhillar teams up with UNICEF to spread awareness about menstruation

On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar on Thursday underlined the need to spread awareness on feminine hygiene.

The 23-year-old has joined hands with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for the campaign. Chillar shared a picture of herself with a red dot on her palmte and wrote that every menstruating female has the right to accurate information on how to safely manage their period.

The former Miss World runs her own initiative on menstrual hygiene called 'Project Shakti' that works across several states in the country.

Chillar will soon debut in Bollywood with the highly anticipated historical-drama Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. She will be playing the royal princess Sanyogita, whose tales of beauty mesmerised an entire nation.

Previously, actresses like Dia Mirza, Diana Penty, Mrunal Thakur, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kubbra Sait, Neeru Bajwa, among others have taken part in the Red Dot Challenge.

May 28, 2020

