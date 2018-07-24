You are here:

On Manoj Kumar's 81st birthday, a look at his great roles, from Roti Kapada Aur Makaan to Purab Aur Paschim

FP Staff

Jul,24 2018 14:08:45 IST

Aptly named Bharat, Manoj Kumar portrayed the true blue Indian in Purab Aur Paschim. Image from Facebook

The 1965 Bollywood thriller had Kumar as the male lead. Image from Facebook

Kumar starred in his self directed movie Roti Kapada Aur Makaan which reflected financial problems which most middle-class families face. Image from Facebook

Woh Kaun Thi? which starred Kumar and Sadhana had Bollywood's most iconic song, Lag Jaa gale. Image from Facebook

The trio of Manoj Kumar, Mumtaz and Waheeda Rehman was much appreciated in Patthar Ke Sanam. Image from Facebook

