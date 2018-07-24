On Manoj Kumar's 81st birthday, a look at his great roles, from Roti Kapada Aur Makaan to Purab Aur Paschim
Aptly named Bharat, Manoj Kumar portrayed the true blue Indian in Purab Aur Paschim. Image from Facebook
The 1965 Bollywood thriller Gumnaam had Kumar as the male lead. Image from Facebook
Manoj Kumar starred in his self directed movie Roti Kapada Aur Makaan which reflected financial problems which most middle-class families face. Image from Facebook
Woh Kaun Thi? which starred Kumar and Sadhana had Bollywood's most iconic song, Lag Jaa gale. Image from Facebook
The trio of Manoj Kumar, Mumtaz and Waheeda Rehman was much appreciated in Patthar Ke Sanam. Image from Facebook
Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 14:08 PM