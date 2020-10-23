On Malaika Arora's 47th birthday, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Amrita wish actor

Malaika Arora was also wished by India’s Best Dancer co-judge Geeta Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, among others.

Popular dancer, model, and reality show judge Malaika Arora celebrated her 47th birthday on Friday, 23 October. By the looks of it, the merriment had begun a day early as Malaika was spotted stepping out of her house in the evening with son Arhan on Thursday.

Check out the post here

Malaika’s friends did not forget to extend lovely and funny posts on her special day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an old picture from a party with the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ dancer on her Instagram handle. Karisma Kapoor shared a fun throwback from the time she cleaned a sofa with Malaika. Younger sister Amrita Arora posted a single picture of Malaika on Instagram.

Check them out here



Arjun Kapoor shared a candid moment to wish Malaika on her birthday.

Malaika has been appearing as the judge in India’s Best Dancer alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Geeta shared a beautiful picture with Malaika on the occasion.

Farah Khan Kunder, who recently appeared on the show as a guest, also posted a selfie with the dancer.

Actress Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Wishing the day is every bit fabulous as you are” for the Insta update.

Here are the Instagram stories



