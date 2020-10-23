On Malaika Arora's 47th birthday, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Amrita wish actor
Malaika Arora was also wished by India’s Best Dancer co-judge Geeta Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, among others.
Popular dancer, model, and reality show judge Malaika Arora celebrated her 47th birthday on Friday, 23 October. By the looks of it, the merriment had begun a day early as Malaika was spotted stepping out of her house in the evening with son Arhan on Thursday.
Check out the post here
View this post on Instagram
Birthday Celebration Started... My love @malaikaaroraofficial Spotted with son Arhan Malla you Gorgeous Lady #malaikaarora #KanganaRanaut #KareenaKapoor #aliabhatt #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #akshaykumar #sushantsinghrajput #sonamkapoor #sonamkapoor #sonakshisinha #poonmpandey #vacationmode #throwback #bikini #bebo #malaikaarjun #malaikaarorakhan #norafatehi #amritaarora #nehamalik #dishapatani
Malaika’s friends did not forget to extend lovely and funny posts on her special day.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an old picture from a party with the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ dancer on her Instagram handle. Karisma Kapoor shared a fun throwback from the time she cleaned a sofa with Malaika. Younger sister Amrita Arora posted a single picture of Malaika on Instagram.
Check them out here
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever ❤️ I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial ❤️❤️❤️
Arjun Kapoor shared a candid moment to wish Malaika on her birthday.
Malaika has been appearing as the judge in India’s Best Dancer alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Geeta shared a beautiful picture with Malaika on the occasion.
Farah Khan Kunder, who recently appeared on the show as a guest, also posted a selfie with the dancer.
Actress Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Wishing the day is every bit fabulous as you are” for the Insta update.
Here are the Instagram stories
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Sushant Singh Rajput films to be showcased in Bengal cinema halls after reopening
Theatre owners said that after screening Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath, if the response is good, they'll release Sonchiriya
Khali Peeli, Ka Pae Ranasingam likely to get theatrical release after TV, digital premiere
As cinema halls reopen from 15 October with 50 percent capacity, films like Khali Peeli, Ka Pae Ranasingam, My Spy and Force of Nature will make its way into theatres.
Aditi Rao Hydari cast in bilingual film Maha Samudram, also starring Sharwanand and Siddharth
Maha Samudram will mark Siddharth's return to Telugu cinema after Jabardasth in 2013.