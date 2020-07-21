On lyricist Anand Bakshi's 90th birth anniversary, a look at his most memorable songs

Anand Bakshi got his big break in Bollywood with the 1958 film Bhala Aadmi

The 90th birth anniversary of legendary lyricist Anand Bakshifell on Tuesday. Bakshi has written songs for films like Bobby, Amar Prem, Pardes, Lamhe, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna. A number of noted musicians and celebrities took to social media to remember him.

Pankaj Udhas shared two images with the lyricist and wrote, "Sharing two pics with legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi ji one of Chithi Aayee Hai recording and the other at film Mohra music launch today on his 90th birthday our respects and pranams to this phenomenal poet who wrote some of the finest songs for films."



Sharing two pics with legendary lyricist Anand Bakshi ji one of Chithi Aayee Hai recording and the other at film Mohra music launch today on his 90th birthday our respects and pranams to this phenomenal poet who wrote some of the finest songs for films

Ashutosh Gowariker too remembered the legendary poet and lyricist on his birth anniversary. Gowariker wrote he had the honour and good fortune to work with Bakshi for his debut film Pehla Nasha. Singer Anup Jalota paid his tribute to the legendary lyricist as well.

An Honour and my good Fortune to have worked with the LEGENDARY Poet & Lyricist #AnandBakshi ji in my debut film PEHLA NASHA! Remembering him today with reverence on his Birth Anniversary!

Aaj Anand Bakshi ji ka Janamdin hai. "MAIN SHAAYAR" tribute to Legendary lyricist Shri. Anand Bakshi ji from TATHAASTU PRODUCTIONS

Bakshi got his big break in Bollywood with the 1958 film Bhala Aadmi. He wrote four songs for the film, of which 'Dharti Ke Laal Na Kar Itna Malaal' became very popular, reports Republic World.

The artist who fled to Mumbai at the age of 14 also worked for two years as a cadet in the Royal Indian Navy before getting his big break.

Following 7 years of struggle as a lyricist, he got recognition from the film 'Jab Jab Phool Khile' in 1965.

From films like Sholay, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Taal to Dil to Pagal Hai and Dil Kya Kare, Bakshi wrote more than 3000 songs and was nominated for 40 Filmfare Awards.

On the poet and lyricist's 90th birth anniversary, here's looking at five of his most memorable songs.

'Pardesiyon Se Na Ankhiyan Milana' from Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965)

The film starring Shashi Kapoor and Nanda had the famous song describing the unfulfilled promise of love. The song was sung by the legendary Mohammad Rafi and led to one of the most famous singer-lyricist duos of those times.

'Pyaar Dewana Hota Hai' from Kati Patang (1971)

The Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh had all its songs penned by Anand Bakshi and music by RD Burman. The song 'Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai,' picturised on Rajesh Khanna was sung by Kishore Kumar and is based on the Bengali song Aaj Goongoon Goonje sung by Asha Bhosle in 1965 film Rajkumari.

'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' from Sholay (1984)

The song featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra is often considered to be an anthem of sorts for friendship. The song featuring the famous Jai and Veeru from Sholay was penned by Bakshi and perfectly captures the bond shared by the two in the film. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey.

'Kabhi Main Kahoon' from Lamhe (1991)

The song Kabhi Main Kahoon from Yash Chopra's Lamhe was composed by Shiv Kumar Sharma and Hariprasad Chaurasia (known together as Shiv-Hari) with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Sung by Hariharan and Lata Mangeshkar, the hauntingly beautiful ode to love is picturised on the late Sridevi and Anil Kapoor.

'Tujhe Dekha Toh' from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

A romantic number from the Kajol and Shahrukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge, 'Tujhe Dekha Toh' is considered to be one of the most romantic songs in Bollywood. A confession of love, the song, written by Bakshi was sung by Kumar Sanu and Lata Mangeshkar.