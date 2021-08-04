Here's a list of iconic Kishore Kumar songs, from the playful Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si to the romantic O Mere Dil Ke Chain, you can sing along on to the legendary singer's 92nd birth anniversary.

On this day in 1929, legendary singer Kishore Kumar was born. The celebrated singer who died at the age of 58 in 1957 is remembered for his memorable songs. Kumar also worked as an actor and featured in several songs sung by him. Born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly, Kumar was the younger sibling of popular actor Ashok Kumar. Songs by Kishore Kumar often featured celebrated actor Rajesh Khanna.

On his 92nd birth anniversary, let us take a look at some of the memorable songs by the singer:

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si

From the 1958 film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, the song was picturised on Kishore Kumar and Madhubala, who he married two years after this movie. Composed by SD Burman, the lyrics were written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Featuring superstar Rajesh Khanna with Tanuja, the song was sung by Kumar for the 1972 film Mere Jeevan Saathi. The song was composed by SD Burman’s son, RD Burman and lyrics were given by Majrooh Sultanpuri. Lata Mangeshkar sang this song with Kumar.

Hamein Tumse Pyar Kitna

Kumar gave his melodious voice to this song from the 1981 film Kudrat. Featuring Raaj Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini in the lead roles, the movie was directed by Chetan Anand. Music for this song was composed by RD Burman and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Picturised on superstar Rajesh Khanna, the song is from the film Aradhana which was released in 1969. Kishore Kumar’s song also featured Sharmila Tagore with Khanna. Written by Anand Bakshi, the music composer of this song is SD Burman.

Dekha Ek Khwab

Kishore Kumar and Lata sang this memorable song for the 1981 film Silsila. Music directors Shiv and Hari composed the romantic track. Javed Akhtar wrote the song for the Yash Chopra directorial which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha.