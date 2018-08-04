On Kishore Kumar 89th birth anniversary, a playlist of the actor-producer-singer's of unforgettable songs

Almost every Indian has one favourite Kishore Kumar song; whether to serenade one's love or to hum a tune of a gloomy rainy afternoon, there is always one Kishore Kumar song hidden somewhere in the decrepit vinyl records stack in your storeroom's dusty wooden showcase or in the cases of popular numbers, in the archives of the internet.

On the singer's 89th birth anniversary, it is perhaps imperative to take a trip down the memory lane, revisiting the dimly-lit cabaret halls, the flower-infested Kashmir valleys and the samne wala khidki.

Mere Saamne Waali Khidki Mein





This cult classic from Padosan features Kishore Kumar who is trying to help Sunil Dutt impress his neighbour, played by Saira Banu. Dutt is seen lip-syncing to Kishore Kumar's betel leaf-chewed voice, with broomsticks, combs and tin cans providing for the lack of acoustic accompaniments. The music of Padosan was composed by Rahul Dev Burman and the lyrics were penned by Rajendra Krishan.



Mere Sapno ki Rani





Aradhana, apart from being one of the most memorable films of Rajesh Khanna, has also a left a dent in the heart of the audiences with its music. Khanna, perched on the top of a jeep, croons 'Mere Sapnon Ki Rani' addressing Sharmila Tagore, who is sneaking a glance or two from a train. The cheerful tenor of Kishore Kumar's rendition is a veritable match for the lighthearted, jaunty mood of the scene, which swiftly turns into one of tragedy after the death of Khanna's character in the film.

Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe





Yesteryear Bollywood is a storehouse of nostalgia. Perhaps no new song can replace the feeling of watching your father loudly singing (sometimes completely out of tune) 'Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe' to your mother, apologising for forgetting the tasks allotted to him. The romantic number from Satte Pe Satta was filmed on Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

Neele Neele Ambar Par





Kalaakar , which released in 1983, tanked at the box office. However, the music of the film composed by Kalyan-Anand, was lauded, with the track 'Neele Neele Ambar Par' leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. 'Neele Neele Ambar Par' is based on 'Ilaya Nila' from the Tamil film Payanangal Mudivathillai.

'Ek Ajnabi Haseena Se'





Another song, picturised on Khanna, and Zeenat Aman, is from Ajnabee. Apart from this one, another popular song from the film is Hum Dono Do Premi, which is is a four-minute train sequence in the film and was the first song to be shot fully on the top of a train.

'Rimjhim Girey Sawan'





The Kishore Kumar song from Manzil is one that is appropriate for those lazy rainy evenings, when sitting alone in the verandah of their 20-storey-rented apartment, one reminisces of the days when alu pakora and puffed rice was served with a pitcher of milk tea as a staple on a school-declared rainy day holiday, cuddled inside a pullover and listening to your parents narrating stories of their childhood.

'Aane Wala Pal'





Golmaal, the Hrishikesh Mukherjee comedy starring Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt, was feel-good in its entirety. 'Aane Wala Pal', sung by Kishore Kumar, was one of the most memorable songs from the film, apart from the title song, 'Gol Maal Hain Bhai Sab Gol Maal Hain'

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 15:09 PM