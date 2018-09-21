On Kareena Kapoor's birthday, her most iconic roles — from the sassy Poo to our favourite Geet

Regarded as one of the most versatile actors of the Bolly-land, Kareena Kapoor Khan has reimagined the norms of acting with her choices in films, from appearing in money-spinners such as Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham to indie ones like Chameli. In an industry that has for the longest time treated female actors as embellishments to their male counterparts, where films are either..well..films or 'women-centric films', the Kapoor scion has birthed characters that have lingered into the minds of cinegoers long after their release. With Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht and Good News in pipeline, Firstpost takes a look at all the memorable roles of the actress on her 38th birthday.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 15:57 PM