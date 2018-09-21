You are here:

On Kareena Kapoor's birthday, her most iconic roles — from the sassy Poo to our favourite Geet

FP Staff

Sep,21 2018 03:50:34 IST

Regarded as one of the most versatile actors of the Bolly-land, Kareena Kapoor Khan has reimagined the norms of acting with her choices in films, from appearing in money-spinners such as Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham to indie ones like Chameli. In an industry that has for the longest time treated female actors as embellishments to their male counterparts, where films are either..well..films or 'women-centric films', the Kapoor scion has birthed characters that have lingered into the minds of cinegoers long after their release. With Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht and Good News in pipeline, Firstpost takes a look at all the memorable roles of the actress on her 38th birthday.

Kareena Kapoor's last outing as Kalindi in Veere Di Wedding saw her being a flawed, vulnerable individual who did not shy away from expressing her distaste for garish, loud wedding rituals and extravagant in-laws. Image from Twitter

It would be almost criminal not to start our list with Kareena Kapoor's iconic Poo from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. This character has given us more quotable quotes than we can remember. Image from Facebook/Kareena Kapoor

"Mein apni favourite hoon!" Same Geet, Same. Image from Facebook/Eros Now

Kapoor was lauded for her stellar performance in Sudhir Mishra and Anant Balani's Chameli. Image from Facebook/Great Stars.

Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan and a love triangle based upon goofy mishaps. What's not there to love? Image from Facebook/Kareena Kapoor.

Apart from having the most acting to ever be seen in any Bollywood movie till date, Mein Prem Ki Diwani Hoon not only gave Kapoor a memorable role in the form of Sanjana, but also gave us our most beloved CGI parrot. Poster of Mein Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

