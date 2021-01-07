On Jeremy Renner's birthday, revisiting the actor's films beyond MCU, from The Hurt Locker to Arrival

On Jeremy Renner's 50th birthday, a look at some of his most memorable performances, from Mission Impossible to American Hustle

Jeremy Renner is one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood thanks to his role in Marvel Studios' superhero team The Avengers. However, while most know him as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, the actor has an impressive catalogue of roles in highly-acclaimed movies that go beyond the realms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On his 50th birthday, we look at some of his most memorable performances.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Andrew Dominik's ensemble Western revolves around the strange relationship between legendary outlaw Jesse James (played by Brad Pitt) and timid wannabe Robert Ford (Casey Afflek). Renner plays James' cousin Wood Hite, who assisted his older relative with multiple robberies before James was killed in 1882. Despite having failed at the box office, the film is considered as one of the best Westerners and thoroughly praised for its beautiful cinematography and top-notch acting performances.

The Hurt Locker (2008)

Kathryn Bigelow's award-winner war thriller The Hurt Locker follows a bomb squad tasked with securing areas during the Iraq War. Renner plays Sergent William James whose ideologies and reckless approach towards the job creates conflicts with his subordinates. Bigelow made history when she was the first—and only—woman to win Best Director at the Academy Awards for the film.

The Town (2010)

Ben Affleck stars in and directs this heist movie based on Chuck Hogan's novel Prince of Thieves. The film follows a group of thieves who rob a bank and hold Claire, the assistant manager, hostage. However, things begin to complicate when one of the crew members falls in love with Claire. Renner plays hot-headed Jem, the main accomplice, who isn't happy with his friend's plans to get out of the game.

Arrival (2016)

Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival was an earnest attempt to imagine what an interaction between humans and extraterrestrials would look like. Amy Adams played Louise Banks, a linguistics expert, who along with her team, must interpret the language of aliens who've come to earth in a mysterious spaceship. Renner essays the role of Banks' colleague and future love interest, physicist Ian Donnelly.

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)

Renner made his debut to the Mission: Impossible franchise with Ghost Protocol in 2011, directed by Brad Bird. In the film, the actor plays Billy Brandt, an unwitting intelligence analyst member of Ethan Hunt’s IMF team.

Renner also returned for 2015's Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, another star-studded action flick about the trials and tribulation of secret agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise).

American Hustle (2013)

In David O’Russell’s 1970s crime-comedy American Hustle, a couple of con artists (Christian Bale and Amy Adams) are forced to work with an FBI agent (Bradley Cooper) on a sting operation to exonerate themselves. Renner plays Carmine Polito, the mayor of Camden, New Jersey, a well-intentioned government official who gets wrapped up in the sting operation to take down mafia.

