On Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, sister Khushi, Alia Bhatt, Roohi co-stars Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma wish actor
Janhvi Kapoor, who turns 24 today, is currently shooting for Good Luck Jerry in Punjab.
As actor Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 today, her sister Khushi celebrated the day by posting a love-filled cheeky collage on social media. Three pictures of the two from the same photoshoot adorned the frame. The siblings were seen hugging each other and even piggybacking. Following the picture, there was a childhood video that featured little Janhvi dancing at her home.
Khushi wrote how Janhvi was her “everything” in the caption.
Actor Alia Bhatt also shared a picture of Janhvi to wish her on Instagram story.
As per reports, Janhvi is spending her birthday in Punjab where she is shooting for her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry. The team also brought her a birthday cake and balloons for the occasion. One of the crew members shared a picture of the Dhadak actor cutting the cake.
Hardik Mehta, director of Janhvi’s upcoming movie Roohi wished her on Instagram.
Roohi costars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma shared an interesting clip on Instagram to wish their dearest ‘chudail’ Roohi aka Janhvi.
Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Vicky Kaushal have shared birthday greetings on their Instagram stories.
Check out the posts here
View this post on Instagram
;
@aliaa08's birthday wish for #JanhviKapoor ❤️ #HappyBirthdayJanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/xnTBtdnSrl
— Janhvi Kapoor Universe (@JanhviKUniverse) March 6, 2021
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, during an interview with ETimes, Janhvi opened up about her birthday wish for the year. The 24-year-old wished to work more and grow better as an actor so that she could make her parents proud. “I want to make the people who have supported me even more proud, and win over the ones who need to be won over, through my work,” she was quoted as saying.
