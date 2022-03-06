Janhvi Kapoor is the eldest daughter of late Bollywood actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 on today, 6 March. She is the elder daughter of late Bollywood diva Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Jahnvi Kapoor started her acting career with Shashank Khaitan's directorial Dhadak. She was paired along with Ishan Khattar and the movie was a commercial success.

Since her first appearance, the actress has appeared in several films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories, Valimai and others. She is also gearing up to work opposite Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2.

As Janhvi Kapoor gears up to celebrate her 25th birthday, here are some of her eye-catchy looks from her Instagram gallery:

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a black dress. She has completed the look with a high messy bun and hoop earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor rocks the traditional look in this yellow saree. She completed the look with open hair and a bangle and earrings.

Kapoor's childhood picture with her mother and late actor Sridevi is wholesome and its every bit is nostalgic.

The actress looks scintillating in this golden dress and she totally aced the look. She flaunts this golden dress with open hair and multi-coloured bracelets.



Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in a floral pink saree with a white blouse. She topped the look with open hair and a bindi and accessorised this saree with oxidised bangles and green jhumkas.