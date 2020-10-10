On Jagjit Singh's death anniversary, remembering the music legend's ghazals, from Hothon Se Chhu Lo to Koi Fariyaad

From Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho to Chitthi Na Koi Sandes, here's a playlist of Jagjit Singh's most memorable ghazals on his ninth death anniversary.

10 October marks the ninth death anniversary of ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh. The singer passed away in 2011 after having suffered brain haemorrhage. Remembered as one of the biggest names in the music industry, Singh’s baritone voice, diction and evocative prowess made his songs eternal.

Born on 8 February, 1941 in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, he had six siblings. While his birth name was Jagmohan, his father had changed it to Jagjit following the advice of his guru. Jagjit Singh is credited to have brought the ghazal to the middle-class and making it more accessible to the masses.

He married Chitra Dutta in 1969, and in 1976 they released the famed album The Unforgettable. Singh also composed and recorded songs by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It is not just ghazals, Jagjit Singh has also sung the original Lifebuoy jingle that had a catchy tag line, "Tandarusti ke raksha karta hai lifebuoy, lifebuoy hai jahan, tandurusti hai wahan."

On his death anniversary, here are five songs to remember the 'King of Ghazal.'

Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho

The song is from the 1982 film Arth, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Penned by Kaifi Azmi, it is about persevering in pain. Picturised on Shabana Azmi and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, this is considered to be one of Singh's most popular ghazals.

Ye Daulat Bhi Le Lo

Singh’s voice created magic in the ghazal 'Ye Daulat Bhi Le Lo,' which speaks of the yearnings of childhood as time passes and age catches on. The simple lyrics reminiscent of rainy afternoons and paper boats is a poignant ballad for all times.

Hothon Se Chhu Lo Tum

Picturised on Raj Babbar and Anita Raj in the film Prem Geet, the song was composed by Singh and was written by Indeevar. The song speaks of the lover asking his beloved to immortalise his composition with a kiss.

Chitthi Na Koi Sandes

From the 1998 film Dushman, starring Sanjay Dutt, Kajol and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, the song was picturised on Kajol who agonises over the loss of her twin. The tragic ode managed to win every listener's heart over.

Koi Fariyaad

The song from the 2001 film Tum Bin was written by Faaiz Anwar with music by Nikhil Vinay. Sung by Singh, the song, along with other compositions from the film got rave reviews on release.