On Jagjit Singh's birth anniversary, reminiscing popular ghazals of the maestro
From 'Hoshwalo Ko Khabar Kya' to 'Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayal Aaya', a playlist of Jagjit Singh's popular ghazals
Jagjit Singh who was widely adored and loved for his spellbinding ghazals continues to live in our hearts through his timeless classics. He would have turned 81 today, 8 February, had he been alive.
The King of Ghazals left an everlasting impression in the world of singing through his effortlessly charming voice. Recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan, the singer's 'gayaki' and composition style were considered unparalleled. He was instrumental in popularising ghazals among the masses through Hindi films.
On the special occasion of the legend's birth anniversary, let's reminisce some of his unforgettable ghazals:
'Hoshwalo ko khabar kya'
From the movie Sarfarosh, this song became an instant hit. It had Nida Fazil's lyrics and Jatin-Lalit's composition. The song simply makes listeners lose themselves to Jagjit Singh's melodious rendition.
'Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayal Aaya'
It's an evergreen ghazal that makes its way easily to all ghazal lovers' playlist. This masterpiece song was used in the movie Saath Saath (1982). Kuldeep Singh's composition and Javed Akhtar's lyrics were beautifully woven and got rendered masterfully by the Ghazal King.
'Hothon Se Chhu Lo Tum'
One of the most popular ghazals that continues to enchant ghazal lovers is this soulful track from the film Prem Geet (1981). Such charisma was in this man's voice that till date this song (picturised on Raj Babbar) could be heard being played at functions or ghazal concerts.
'Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho'
Considered as one of the timeless classics of Jagjit Singh, this ghazal was composed by the legend himself along with his wife Chitra Singh. Kaifi Azmi was the lyricist. From the movie Arth (1982), this soothing track has a massive fan base.
'Koi Fariyaad'
Jagjit Singh's magical voice lent a rare freshness to this track from Tum Bin (2001). His singing style infused simplicity and subtlety, and made it a gem.
This beautiful song sung by Jagjit Singh was used in the film Griha Pravesh. His mesmerising voice immortalised this ghazal. It's a fascinating track that one should not miss.
On Jagjit Singh's birth anniversary, these songs will make any fan remember the Ghazal maestro forever.
