On International Women's Day, Virat Kohli shares picture of Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli called Anushka Sharma the “most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman” of his life and hoped that Vamika grows up to become like her mother.

To celebrate International Women's Day, cricketer Virat Kohli posted a new picture of his wife actor Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika on social media.

The photo sees Anushka staring down at Vamika in her arms with a sweet adoring smile. The baby has her little hands extended towards Anushka, possibly trying to touch her face.

Sharing the sweet image, Kohli wrote about one of his recent experiences. Recalling the experience of witnessing childbirth, Kohli called it the “most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have”. He says after that he realised the “true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them”.

Kohli went on to write about how women are capable of giving birth and bringing life to the world only because they are “way stronger than us men”. He then took the help of the post to wish happy women’s day to his wife and daughter.

Kohli called Sharma the “most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman” of his life and hoped that Vamika grows up to become like her mother. He also shared the international day’s greetings with all the “amazing women of the world”.

The couple welcomed their baby daughter in January.

Earlier, on 1 February, Anushka had shared a picture of the three and announced that they have named their daughter, Vamika.

Their wedding took place at the Borgo Finocchieto luxury retreat near Tuscany in Italy in 2017 that was kept strictly private with only close friends and family.

On the work front, Sharma's last role was in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. She recently produced an OTT series and a film, Paatal Lok for Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul for Netflix, respectively via Clean Slate Filmz. Her production house has previously bankrolled NH10, Phillauri, and Pari that dealt with unconventional subjects.