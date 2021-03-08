On International Women’s Day 2021, Sunny Leone celebrates her journey as an actor, businesswoman in video

Sunny Leone shared that she has finally achieved her 'dream life' despite facing 'judgemental and sexist comments' for her work.

On International Women’s Day 2021, Sunny Leone opened about the hurdles she has faced in her professional journey from an adult actor to a known face in the Indian film industry.

In a video shared on 8 March, Sunny reveals she received hate mails at age 21, as well as, "judgemental and sexist comments" for her work and was boycotted from awards shows. She also shares how she was "criticised for her dance moves" and had no backing from her co-workers in the film industry.

However, Leone notes that she is finally living "her dream life" after featuring in one of the biggest hits 'Baby Doll' and launching her own make-up line.

Watch the video here

Sunny also urged others to share their stories and participate in the campaign Unfiltered for Women’s Day which has been launched by MojIndia.

The video has already garnered more than lakhs of views and more than thousands of comments. A fan of the actor commented that despite being trolled and boycotted, Sunny has stood her ground. Another fan commented that Sunny is a role model and an idol for many.

The actor who was launched in Bollywood with the 2012 film Jism 2 as a lead actress has made a special appearance in several films as a dancer. She featured in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 2017 film Raees in the remake of the hit 80s song 'Laila Main Laila.'

Currently, Sunny is working on a number of projects in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries. She will appear in upcoming period war drama The Battle of Bhima Koregaon with Arjun Rampal.