From 'Choli ke peeche' to 'Ringa Ringa', revisiting Ila Arun's top hits

Singer-actress Ila Arun turns 68 today, 15 March. She has been famous for her work in theatre and cinema, particularly for her songs that were inspired by Rajasthani folk music.

Born in 1954 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Ila Arun was first seen in a TV serial named Lifeline (Jeevan Rekha), which was based on the life of doctors. In 2008, she delivered an electrifying performance in super hit movie Jodhaa Akbar as Maham Anga.

Ila Arun has also been appreciated for her supporting roles in movies including China Gate, Chingari, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Ghatak, Raat Akeli Hai, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Begum Jaan.

Apart from acting, Ila Arun has been popular for her folk-pop fusion songs. The talented singer has also sung in Tamil and Telugu. Among her many tracks, Choli ke peeche from the movie Khal Nayak earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. She has also made a mark internationally with the track Ringa Ringa from the award-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire.

As the singer turns a year older, here are few of her best folk-inspired songs that once ruled charts:

Choli Ke Peeche from Khal Nayak (1993)

This folk-inspired track gave Ila Arun all the recognition that she needed. Directed by Subhash Ghai, the movie featured Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. This famous song was sung by Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik, written by Anand Bakshi and composed by the famous Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo.

Ghup Chup from Karan Arjun (1995): For this song too, Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik came together to perform this highly popular track. It was written by Indeevar and composed by Rajesh Roshan. This song became a rage when it was released and was picturised on Mamata Kulkarni.

Morni Baga Ma Bole from Lamhe (1991): Apart from Ila Arun, this amazing track was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The Yash Chopra cult classic Lamhe featured Sridevi in it. The song has two parts - Mhaare Rajasthan Ma (small section) which is solely sung by Ila Arun, while the second part Morni Baga Ma Bole (larger section) was performed by Lata Mangeshkar along with Moinuddin and Arun. This beautiful song is picturised on Sridevi and Arun, who performed folk dances along with a musical troupe in Rajasthan’s Thar desert.

Gutur Gutur from Dalaal (1993): This popular track was written by Maya Govind and composed by Bappi Lahiri. Along with Ila Arun, singers including Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Bappi Lahiri have lent their vocals in the song. During the 90’s, this track became one of the top most ethnic-inspired songs and was much loved for its peppy music. The film Dalaal, which the song was part of, featured Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Jhulka in the lead.

Ringa Ringa from Slumdog Millionaire (2008): After winning hearts nationally, Ila Arun earned praises for Ringa Ringa worldwide. This popular song featured in director Danny Boyle’s 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. The song was written by Raweeb Alam and sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. AR Rahman composed this track as a tribute to Arun's Choli Ke Peeche that won her recognition in 90s.

