The title poster of the film, inspired by the life of Lord Hanuman, has also been unveiled.

Telugu director Prasanth Varma has announced a new superhero film on his birthday today, 29 May. The film is titled Hanu-Man and as the name suggests, it is inspired by the life of Lord Hanuman. The motion poster of the film has also been released today. It is going to be the first Telugu superhero film. The poster takes us to the mighty Himalayas while the music is equally effective.

Check out the announcement and motion poster

This time I’m coming with my favourite Genre!! Fasten your seat belts to dive into a new cinematic universe! “HANU-MAN”✨ The First Original Superhero Film in Teluguhttps://t.co/CH4EQA7oDT#HanuManTheFilm #HanuMan#PV4 — Zombie Varma (@PrasanthVarma) May 29, 2021

The director has called the film a cinematic universe hinting that more films will be made as a part of the series. He has dedicated this movie to all the real superheroes (doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers), the frontline workers, who are fighting it out against COVID-19 . The cast and crew of Hanu-Man have not been announced yet.

Prasanth has till now helmed three films - Awe, Kalki, and Zombie Reddy. Among his best-known films is Zombie Reddy starring Teja Sajja, Daksha Nagarkar, and Anandhi. It was based on the coronavirus outbreak and the storyline talked about an antidote that turns everybody into a zombie. Although it failed to perform in theatres but garnered excellent TRPs in its TV premiere.

Reportedly, Prasanth is working on the sequel of this film. Teja Sajja who played the lead role in the first part will be part of the sequel as well. The pre-production of the film has already started. The sequel will be based on the second wave of coronavirus .

Also, he is working on the sequel of Awe.