Hailed as one of the biggest films of 2024, ‘Devara’ starring Man of Masses NTR Jr in the lead has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Touted to be a larger-than-life, big-budgeted and performance-oriented entertainer, the film co-stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Celebrating the actor’s birthday today, Man of Masses NTR Jr introduced fans to Saif Ali Khan’s character named ‘Bhaira’ and unveiled his first look from the film.

In the official poster, Saif can be seen standing against the backdrop of serene water and hills. Looking all things intense and intriguing, this sure has come out as a great surprise for ‘Devara’ fans. Sharing Saif Ali Khan’s look from the film, Man of Masses NTR Jr wrote, “BHAIRA. Happy Birthday Saif sir !”

‘Devara’ is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film is slated to release on 5th April 2024. The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. Subu Cyril is onboard as the Head of Art with Sreekar Prasad serving as the Editor. The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu industry.