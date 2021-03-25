On Farooq Sheikh’s birth anniversary, a steaming guide to his memorable films from Shatranj Ke Khilari to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Farooq Sheikh, who would have turned 73 today, rose to prominence in the ‘70s and ‘80s, playing several relatable characters.

Legendary actor Farooq Sheikh would have turned 73 today. The actor died at the age of 65 in 2013. Farooq Sheikh is recognised and celebrated to this day for bringing life to his characters. He rose to prominence in the 70s and 80s, playing several relatable characters.

On his 73rd birth anniversary, let us take a look at the streaming guide to his most memorable films:

Shatranj Ke Khilari (1977)

Starring Sanjeev Kumar and Saeed Jaffrey in the lead roles, this Satyajit Ray directorial also featured Shabana Azmi. Farooq plays a small role as Saeed’s nephew in the film. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Noorie (1979)

In this romantic drama produced by Yash Chopra, Farooq portrayed the character of Yusuf opposite Poonam Dhillon who played the titular role. The film can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Chashme Buddoor (1981)

Directed by Sai Paranjpye, the film was a rom-com that revolved around the lives of three students. Deepti Naval played the female lead opposite Farooq in the movie which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Katha (1982)

This one again had Deepti opposite Farooq. The movie is a love triangle also featuring Naseeruddin Shah. It can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Kisi Se Na Kehna (1983)

The hit duo of Farooq and Deepti charmed audiences in this romantic comedy drama that also starred Utpal Dutt and Saeed Jaffrey in pivotal roles. Fans of Farooq can watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988)

Farooq and Rekha teamed up in this film which also stars Bindu and Kadir Khan. This also happens to be superstar Salman Khan’s debut film. It can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

The Noorie star played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s father in this romantic film. Although his on-screen appearance was brief, Farooq's representation of a concerned and supportive father was compelling. The movie can be streamed on Netflix.