Selfiee, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driving License, features Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Actor Emraan Hashmi turns 43 today, on 24 March.

Born in 1979, Hashmi made his debut in the industry with director Vikram Bhatt’s Footpath which was released in 2003. His first movie did not give him much fame when compared to his second project which is an adult crime-thriller, Murder. The film was a blockbuster hit because of the bold scenes and the storyline. From then on, Hashmi was popularly known as Bollywood's 'serial kisser'.

Before pursuing a career in acting, Hashmi worked as an assistant director with ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for the 2002 horror film Raaz.

Hashmi might have a few hits to his credit, but all his films' songs have always been tremendously liked by the audience. Among the many movies that he has worked in, Hashmi was appreciated by critics for his performance in Gangster (2004), Jannat (2008), Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010), The Dirty Picture (2011) among others.

As Hashmi turns a year older, here are his latest and upcoming movies that you should look out for:

Tiger 3

Hashmi will soon be sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for the first time in Tiger 3. According to reports, he is said to be playing the antagonist in the film and will also be doing some high-flying action scenes. This action drama will be directed by Maneesh Sharma and the film is backed by Yash Raj Films which is slated to release on Eid 2023.

Selfiee

This movie will feature Akshay Kumar and Hashmi in the lead and will be directed by Raj Mehta. It is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam comedy-drama Driving License, that starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles. Selfiee is backed by Dharma Productions, Magic Frame, Prithviraj Productions and Cape of Good Films. According to reports, Akshay will be essaying the role of Prithviraj, while Hashmi will be reprising the character done by Suraj, a Motor vehicle inspector. So far, the release date has not been revealed by the makers.

Sab First Class Hai

Hashmi is all set to try his hands at comedy for the first time in Sab First Class Hai. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the movie will revolve around aspirations and dreams of a common man. The movie will be produced by Deepak Mukut, Nishant Pitti, Abhay Sinha and Shivanshu Pandey. According to reports, it will be released in later this year.

Harami

This is a hard-hitting street saga of youth crime against the vibrant backdrop of chaotic Mumbai. Hashmi will be playing the role of an English teacher turned crime lord who runs a gang of young criminals who pickpocket common people in the city. Written and directed by Shyam Madiraju, it is a story of hope and redemption that is set in the Dharavi slums of Mumbai. At 2020 Busan International Film Festival, Harami was one of the films that premiered but is yet to hit theatres across the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.