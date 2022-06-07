Ekta Kapoor founded Balaji Telefilms Limited in 1994. Some of her notable television shows include Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and Hum Paanch to name a few.

Ekta Kapoor turns 47 today, 7 June. A director, film producer, and businesswoman, Kapoor has juggled several roles successfully. She is known for completely changing India's television landscape and pioneering a genre of television content.

Born to Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Ekta started her career in 1995. In a career spanning well over two decades, she has a stellar body of work to her credit. Kapoor founded Balaji Telefilms Limited in 1994. With the 1995 sitcom Hum Paanch, she gained success and went on to produce several hit shows. In 2017, she launched Alt Balaji and entered the OTT world.

On the occasion of her birthday, here is a list of some of her most loved TV shows-

1. Naagin - Naagin started in 2015 and is currently in its sixth season. Falling in the genre of supernatural fiction, Naagin remains popular with viewers even now.

2. Kumkum Bhagya - Starring Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia in lead roles, Kumkum Bhagya won hearts since its premiere on Zee TV in 2014.

3. Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 - Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 features Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead. The show has been on air since 2021 and airs on Sony TV.

4. Pavitra Rishta - The soap opera Pavitra Rishta was telecast on Zee TV from 2009 to 2014. The show featured Ankita Lokhande and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput playing the roles of Archana and Manav respectively. Both actors became household names with this series.

5. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein- Released in 2013, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein aired on Star Plus. The show, which featured Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel in the lead roles, became an instant hit.

6. Kitani Mohabbat Hai - Released on Imagine TV, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, which started in 2009, starred Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra in the lead. Kundrra and Kamra's on-screen chemistry won them many fans.

7. Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii - Released in 2000, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii on Star Plus remains one of the most iconic shows Ekta Kapoor has ever produced. The show was on air for eight years.