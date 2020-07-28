On Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan's birthdays, Genelia Deshmukh, Karthik Subbaraj, Prithviraj Sukumaran wish actors
On Dhanush's birthday, the first single from his upcoming movie Jagame Thanthiram titled Rakita Rakita was released
Popular Tamil star Dhanush shares his birthday with Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. Their fans stormed Twitter to send birthday wishes to the stars. Several colleagues from the film industry also wished the two actors on their birthday.
Here are a few of them:
Dhanush, who was last seen on the big screen for Pattas is all set to return with Karnan. Makers of the film tweeted that the poster for his next will be unveiled on his birthday.
Check out the post
Title Look and a glimpse into the making of #Karnan from July 28! @dhanushkraja #MaariSelvaraj @Music_Santhosh #KarnanTitleLook pic.twitter.com/dpHCQuONW4
— Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreations) July 26, 2020
Dhanush's upcoming movie Jagame Thanthiram’s first single from the film called 'Rakita Rakita' was also released. Director of the upcoming movie Karthik Subbaraj and music composer Santhosh Narayanan wished the Tamil star on his birthday with the release of the song.
Here is our First single #Rakitaரகிடరకిటhttps://t.co/gQo23MnbdJ A song that's also gives a philosophical tips on how to deal Life Wish you a very Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja #JagameThandhiram #HappyBirthdayDhanush @Music_Santhosh @sash041075 @Lyricist_Vivek — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) July 28, 2020
Here we go ! Happy birthday dear @dhanushkraja sir ! Here is Rakita Rakita.https://t.co/2TPxFv4ZXz@karthiksubbaraj @Lyricist_Vivek @talktodhee @StudiosYNot @SonyMusicSouth #RakitaRakitaRakita #Rakitaரகிடరకిట #JagameThandhiram
— Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) July 28, 2020
Popular music composer and director GV Prakash Kumar shared a picture with Dhanush and wrote that he was looking forward to unveiling the songs for D43, an upcoming project in Dhanush's kitty. The duo has worked four times before for Asuran, Polladhavan, Mayakkamenna, and Aasukalam.
#HappyBirthdayDhanush have a superb year ahead ... waiting for the magic to unveil from #D43 songs what we hve done together in ur lyrics and voice ... our 5th blockbuster combination on the way after #asuran #polladhavan #mayakkamenna #aadukalam @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/PH1rwhBbWe — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) July 27, 2020
South Indian actors Krishna and Sivakarthikeyan wished Dhanush on Twitter.
Happy birthday to my dearest @dhanushkraja sir may this year bring you joy n happiness . We love you pic.twitter.com/WNTzNkDike
— krishna (@Actor_Krishna) July 27, 2020
Happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir..Hv a grt year — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) July 28, 2020
Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who worked with Dhanush in the superhit 2010 movie Uthama Puthiran, wished "lots of love and luck" for the Maari 2 actor, while actors Hrishikesh and Mehreen Pirzada greeted Dhanush on the microblogging platform as well.
Happy Birthday @dhanushkraja ..
Wishing lots of love and luck
— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 28, 2020
Happy birthday dearest @dhanushkraja Here's to good health happiness and blockbusters !! ரகிட ரகிட ரகிட pic.twitter.com/2FUCFPT0KX — Hrishikesh (@hrishikeshkk) July 28, 2020
Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday D @dhanushkraja #DhanushBirthdayMashup https://t.co/zL3tiZ9vQQ @a2studoffl
— Mehreen Pirzada (@Mehreenpirzada) July 28, 2020
Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan too celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. Popular South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran posting a picture of him feeding cake to the birthday boy. Prithviraj called Dulquer the "best burger chef in town".
Happy birthday to the best burger chef in town! ❤️ @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/uwAwMDHtBe — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 27, 2020
Dulquer tweeted a sneak peek into his next movie Kurup. He said that "finishing touches" were being given on the upcoming Srinath Rajendran directorial. The movie will essay the story of an infamous criminal of Kerala - Sukumara Kurup.
As we put the finishing touches on Kurup, here is a little sneak peek. I hope you guys like it. Thank you for all your love and wishes. #Kurup #Wayfarerfilms #MstarEntertainments https://t.co/0HJp2MQwIn
— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2020
Kajal Aggarwal, who will be seen sharing the screen with Dulquer in Hey Sinamika, greeted the actor on his birthday and director Balaji Mohan also wished for "peace, joy and fulfillment" in the actor's life. Actor Tovino Thomas shared an image with Dulquer and wished him as well.
Happy birthday @dulQuer have a fab one looking forward to #HeySinamika #HappybirthdayDulquerSalmaan — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 28, 2020
Happy birthday @dulQuer ! Keep expanding ur horizons Wishing u peace, joy and fulfilment! #HappybirthdayDulquerSalmaan
— Balaji Mohan (@directormbalaji) July 28, 2020
Happy Birthday brother!! ❤️ @dulQuer #HappyBirthdayDULQUER pic.twitter.com/pPD0SatDSK — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) July 28, 2020
