Entertainment

On Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan's birthdays, Genelia Deshmukh, Karthik Subbaraj, Prithviraj Sukumaran wish actors

On Dhanush's birthday, the first single from his upcoming movie Jagame Thanthiram titled Rakita Rakita was released

FP Trending July 28, 2020 11:48:55 IST
On Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan's birthdays, Genelia Deshmukh, Karthik Subbaraj, Prithviraj Sukumaran wish actors

Popular Tamil star Dhanush shares his birthday with Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. Their fans stormed Twitter to send birthday wishes to the stars. Several colleagues from the film industry also wished the two actors on their birthday.

Here are a few of them:

Dhanush, who was last seen on the big screen for Pattas is all set to return with Karnan. Makers of the film tweeted that the poster for his next will be unveiled on his birthday.

Check out the post

Dhanush's upcoming movie Jagame Thanthiram’s first single from the film called 'Rakita Rakita' was also released. Director of the upcoming movie Karthik Subbaraj and music composer Santhosh Narayanan wished the Tamil star on his birthday with the release of the song.

Popular music composer and director GV Prakash Kumar shared a picture with Dhanush and wrote that he was looking forward to unveiling the songs for D43, an upcoming project in Dhanush's kitty. The duo has worked four times before for Asuran, Polladhavan, Mayakkamenna, and Aasukalam.

South Indian actors Krishna and Sivakarthikeyan wished Dhanush on Twitter.

Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who worked with Dhanush in the superhit 2010 movie Uthama Puthiran, wished "lots of love and luck" for the Maari 2 actor, while actors Hrishikesh and Mehreen Pirzada greeted Dhanush on the microblogging platform as well.

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan too celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. Popular South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran posting a picture of him feeding cake to the birthday boy. Prithviraj called Dulquer the "best burger chef in town".

Dulquer tweeted a sneak peek into his next movie Kurup. He said that "finishing touches" were being given on the upcoming Srinath Rajendran directorial. The movie will essay the story of an infamous criminal of Kerala - Sukumara Kurup.

Kajal Aggarwal, who will be seen sharing the screen with Dulquer in Hey Sinamika, greeted the actor on his birthday and director Balaji Mohan also wished for "peace, joy and fulfillment" in the actor's life. Actor Tovino Thomas shared an image with Dulquer and wished him as well.

Updated Date: July 28, 2020 11:48:55 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Nick Cannon apologises for 'hurtful and divisive' anti-Semitic comments hours after ViacomCBS cut ties
Entertainment

Nick Cannon apologises for 'hurtful and divisive' anti-Semitic comments hours after ViacomCBS cut ties

ViacomCBS cited Nick Cannon's lack of contrition as part of its reason for terminating their working relationship with him

Nick Cannon dropped by US network ViacomCBS following anti-Semitic comments in podcast
Entertainment

Nick Cannon dropped by US network ViacomCBS following anti-Semitic comments in podcast

ViacomCBS said an episode of Nick Cannon's podcast 'promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories'

Amber Heard 'twisted' sexual assault story 'for own use,' claims ex-assistant at Johnny Depp libel trial
Entertainment

Amber Heard 'twisted' sexual assault story 'for own use,' claims ex-assistant at Johnny Depp libel trial

Amber Heard’s former personal assistant claimed she told the actress about a violent sexual assault she had endured, only for Heard to 'twist' the story for her own use.