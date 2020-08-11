On Chris Hemsworth's birthday, throwback to when Thor actor revealed why he named his daughter India

Chris Hemsworth was in India in 2018 for the shoot of Netflix Original film Extraction.

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his 37th birthday today. The Avengers actor is married to model-actor Elsa Pataky and the couple have named their daughter India.

In an interview with news agency IANS while promoting his film Men in Black: International in 2019, Hemsworth revealed the inspiration behind their daughter's name, “My wife spent a lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from.”

Apart from India Rose, Hemsworth and Pataky have two more children Sasha and Tristan.

The actor visited the country in 2018 to shoot Netflix's Original Extraction. The film was shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Hemsworth has been all praise about the country and has spoken about it several times. A Hindustan Times report quoted the actor saying that he loves the place and the people. He further said that while he was shooting in India, there were thousands of people on the streets that he has never experience on set.

Speaking more about his bond with the country, Hemsworth said he has pleasant memories of people and interactions there.

In the film Extraction, Randeep Hooda shared the screen with Hemsworth. The film marked the international debut of Hooda. In an interview with Koimoi, Hooda said Chris was really sweet and a very funny guy, full of energy. He further said that the hard work that Hemsworth puts is "amazing".

Meanwhile, a report by The Post and Courier said that Hemsworth is bulking up for his new film for Netflix, the shooting for which is expected to begin soon.

The report mentioned the actor saying that he will have to undergo a massive body transformation to play pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan in the film.