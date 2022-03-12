On Atif Aslam's birthday, a playlist guide to his top hits, from Pehli Nazar Mein to Tera Hone Laga Hoon

Renowned Pakistani playback singer Atif Aslam, who is also known for his songs in the Indian film industry, turns 39 today, 12 March. The actor-singer made his debut in the films with Bol, a 2011 Urdu social drama film.

Atif Aslam has many songs to his credit both in India and Pakistan and he has also won many accolades. Apart from singing in Urdu and Hindi, Aslam has sung several songs in Punjabi, Pashto and Bengali. However, in recent times, the singer has phased out from the Indian music industry because of the changing political scenario between India and Pakistan.

On Atif Aslam's 39th Birthday, here is a list of his best songs:

1. Dil Diyan Gallan - Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai is certainly one of the best songs of Atif Aslam. The song has over 714M views on Youtube and was an instant hit. The heartfelt lyrics combined with Atif Aslam's vocals really left the audience hooked to this song.

2. Pehli Dafa - Pehli Dafa was featured in the Atif Aslam Greatest Hits album of 2019. Atif Aslam is paired opposite Ileana D'Cruz and the song was released in 2017 and has 242 million views.

3. Tere Sang Yaara - Tere Sang Yaara from the movie Rustom won million hearts and was an instant hit in 2016. Atif's melodious voice was paired along with Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz's chemistry. The song has 184 million views on Youtube.

4. Pehli Nazar Mein - This iconic love song from the movie Race is still fresh in our minds. Atif Aslam won many accolades for this song and he definitely did justice to it. Pehli Nazar Mein has 118 million views on Youtube.

5. Tera Hone Laga Hoon - Tera Hone Laga Hoon from the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is one of the best and most loved Atif Aslam songs of all time. The song has 310 million views.

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Atif Aslam!