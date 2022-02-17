On Arunoday Singh's birthday, a list of actor's films and web series, from Aisha to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

Arunoday Singh, the Bollywood actor known for his tall, well-built physique and interesting supporting roles steps into his 39th year today, 17 February.

Born in a Rajput family in Madhya Pradesh, Singh has been a model and film thespian since 2009. Within a short span of time, the Jism 2 actor has acted in around 14 Hindi movies (including Ungli, Mr X, Mohenjo Daro), one Malayalam movie, and four web series, so far.

Ahead of his birthday let's check out some of the top films and web series of the talented actor which brought out his fine acting skills:

Films:

Yeh Saali Zindagi

In this crime thriller directed by Sudhir Mishra, Arunoday Singh portrayed the role of Kuldeep, a gangster. He bagged his first nomination as the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his brilliant performance in this film. The movie garnered positive reviews and did well at the box office.

Aisha

This chick-flick was Singh's second Hindi film. In this ensemble romantic comedy-drama, boasting of a stellar star cast (Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, Sonam Kapoor Cyrus Sahukar), he held on to his own and got noticed for his portrayal of a flirtatious playboy, Dhruv who wooed Sonam for a while.

Buddha in a Traffic Jam

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, this movie was socio-political drama that had Arunoday Singh essay the lead role wherein his acting prowess was beautifully explored. He was superb in the role of a liberal student who became an overnight sensation with social media.

Lahore Confidential

Singh was seen in an author-backed role yet again in this OTT film that was released on ZEE5 platform. In this spy thriller film, he played a shayar (Rauf Ahmed Kazmi aka Wasim) in Pakistan with a lot of shades.

Web series

Apharan

This was an action thriller web series for the OTT platform ALTBalaji wherein Arunoday Singh delivered a power-packed performance as a police inspector who kidnapped a girl at her mother's request. He won the Best Actor in the Streaming Awards 2018 for his remarkable acting chops.

The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty

Singh's fine acting created quite a stir in the entertainment industry with this crime drama series that was released on ZEE5. He acted as a powerful politician accused of a sportsman's murder.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

This is his latest web series on Netflix where he plays the role of a professional contract killer with aplomb.