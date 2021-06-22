From a super villain to a protective father, Amrish Puri is remembered for portraying these two extreme spectrums of characters on screen.

Today marks the 89th birth anniversary of late legendary actor Amrish Puri. Known to be one of the great actors of Hindi cinema, he featured in over 350 films and was always recognised for his incredible acting.

From a super villain to a protective father, Amrish Puri uniquely portrayed two extreme spectrums of characters on screen. Apart from his acting, his deep- voice, wicked gaze, and military-style body language made him different from the crowd of actors, writes News18.

It was not just one or two films for which he was appreciated, but every movie of his gave us unforgettable performances and dialogues that remain evergreen to date. Here is a list of his most memorable performances as a tribute to his birth anniversary:

Mogambo (Mr India)



This movie released in 1987 and was amongst the highest-grossing films during that time. The film could only take off with Amrish Puri playing the villain Mogambo and winning hearts worldwide. Also, how can someone forget the classic ‘Mogambo khush hua’ dialogue; from children to adults everyone recited it with love. The movie was directed by Shekhar Kapur and it featured Anil Kapoor and Sridevi as the lead pair.

Thakur Durjan Singh (Karan Arjun)

This movie released in 1995 which was an action-thriller directed by Rakesh Roshan. Amrish Puri essayed the role of the main antagonist Durjan Singh with brilliance and perfection. This movie revolved around two brothers who seek revenge from their uncle for murdering their father. Actors including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rakhee Gulzar, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni also featured in the lead roles.

Indrajit Chaddha (Damini)

This movie released in 1993 where Amrish Puri was both loved and hated in the iconic role of lawyer Indrajit Chaddha (aka Chaddha saab). This movie ruled the box office because of two reasons, the acting of Amrish Puri and actor Sunny Deol’s ‘dhaai kilo ka haath’ dialogue. It was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and featured Meenakshi Sheshadri in the titular role.

Thakur Baldev Singh aka Babuji (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)



This movie hit screens in 1995, where Amrish Puri featured as a typical Indian father who is not just loving towards family but protective and strict too. To date the dialogue ‘Ja Simran Ja, Jee le apni zindagi’ continues to live with the 90s kids. It was directed by Aditya Chopra and had Shahrukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles.