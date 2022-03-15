Alia Bhatt made her debut with filmmaker Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turns 29 today, 15 March. Born to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and British-Indian actress Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt is currently one of the most popular stars in the entertainment industry.

Bhatt made her sparkly debut with renowned filmmaker Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012. From then on, she has evolved constantly as an actor to become a favourite of audiences and critics alike. Be it romance, comedy or drama, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star leaves no stone unturned when it comes to delivering a sincere and convincing performance.

Along with her acting skills, the actor has also mesmerised her fans with her vocals in films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Udta Punjab.

As Alia Bhatt turns a year older, here are few of her movies that showcase her excellent acting skills:

Highway (2014)

Bhatt gave a mature performance in this Imtiaz Ali film. Her character, Veera, was a combination of innocence and feistiness and finds freedom after she is kidnapped on the eve of her wedding. Highway gave ample opportunity to Bhatt to showcase her acting chops. Her scenes with Randeep Hooda were the highlight of the story. The climax of the film, where Alia Bhatt finally reveals the trauma she experienced in her childhood, will give you goosebumps.

Udta Punjab (2016)

Bhatt stole the show in this hard-hitting drama on drug addiction in Punjab. While the film also featured Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, it was Bhatt's role of a migrant labourer caught in the web of smuggling drugs that was most appreciated by audiences and critics. For this movie, the actor also won several awards like the Filmfare Best Actress award.

Raazi (2018)

Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi saw Alia Bhatt playing an Indian spy who is caught between her loyalty to her country and her feelings for her Pakistani husband. The film was inspired by Harinder Singh Sikka's novel, Calling Sehmat. Raazi managed to earn over Rs 100 crore at the box-office, making Bhatt one of the most bankable stars of the Hindi film industry.

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Bhatt easily won hearts in this movie with her simplicity and subtlety. Through the actor's role of Kiara, a director struggling with depression, filmmaker Gauri Shinde showed viewers how hard it can be to conquer our inner demons. This movie also starred Shahrukh Khan as Bhatt's therapist.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

The recent Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which starred Bhatt in the lead role, has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. Since its release, Gangubai Kathiawadi has won hearts of both audiences and critics. From acing the body language of the character to winning hearts with her swag, Bhatt has delivered one of the best performances of her career till date. The movie is based on Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi and follows Bhatt's character as she becomes one of the most powerful brothel owners in 1960s Mumbai.