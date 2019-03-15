On Alia Bhatt's 26th birthday, father Mahesh shares a childhood video: Some memories don't wither with time

Alia Bhatt, who celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday. Wishes poured in from all corners for the actress. Alia rang in her birthday surrounded by her family and friends. Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji, Pooja Bhatt, and Masaba Gupta attended her midnight birthday party. Alia's parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan took to social media to wish the actor and also shared adorable posts for her birthday.

Mahesh shared a throwback video in which he can be seen talking on the phone while baby Alia plays happily seated on his belly. "Some memories do not wither with time," he wrote along with the post.

On work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar produced period love story Kalank opposite Varun Dhawan. Her film with Ranbir, Brahmastra, will release in December and she will begin shooting for Karan’s directorial Takht later this year with Ranveer Singh. Mahesh Bhatt, will direct Alia for the first time in upcoming film Sadak 2, the sequel to Pooja Bhatt's 1991 hit film. She has also signed SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 15:36:04 IST