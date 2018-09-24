On Air With AIB season 3: Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba take aim at rising petrol prices in first episode

The third season of All India Bakchod's (AIB) On Air with AIB has begun streaming and it promises more laughs and potshots at the government (among so many others). At only six minutes long, the first episode of the news comedy show, Petrolololol, as the name suggests, tackles the rising petrol prices in the country.

Spearheaded by Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba, the episode hilariously takes a look at some of the rather ingenious protests that took place across the country. Among the protesters who made a person wear a costume to personify 'mehengaai daayan' and the Congress' youth wing of Kerala who sat on coconut branches and pretended they were bikes, the latter wins. Safe to say, if there's one good to have come out of the price rise, it's probably the sense of humour.

The sketch also takes a dig at the government for allegedly muzzling the media and citizens, with a video of BJP workers harassing an elderly auto rickshaw driver for politely questioning a politician about rising fuel prices. In the end, Bhat and Khamba study the Modi government's infamous graph depicting the rise/fall in petrol prices. With the first episode, it is clear that the principal of the show remains the same while the tone becomes more political.

The episode can be watched on Hotstar.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 15:21 PM